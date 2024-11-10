The Unexpected Life Skills You Learn in University

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you think of university, you probably imagine lectures, assignments and the occasional all-nighter. However, there’s a whole world of unexpected skills you pick up along the way—little nuggets of wisdom that don’t exactly make it into the syllabus but somehow end up being some of the most valuable things you’ll learn. Here are a few life skills you’ll likely find yourself mastering by the time you toss that graduation cap in the air.

The Delicate Art of Not Taking Things Personally

University is a master class in thickening your skin. Between group project members who “forget” to pull their weight and friends who don’t love your favourite song as much as you do, you’ll quickly learn not to take things too seriously. This lesson is crucial in a world where not everyone will agree with or even acknowledge your hard work. So sit back, let it go and don’t take everything too seriously; what’s the point?

Real-world application: Perfect for dealing with criticism at work, handling challenging feedback and remembering that not every opinion is about you.

Negotiating (Everything)

From splitting bills to deciding who takes out the trash, university life is a nonstop negotiation. You’ll learn the fine art of trading chores, debating whose turn it is to buy toilet paper and deciding on the volume level of the TV. Soon enough, you’ll be able to handle any negotiation with grace (and maybe a bit of sarcasm).

Real-world application: Perfect for navigating office politics, splitting expenses with friends and even bargaining at yard sales.

Mastering the Fine Line Between Genuine Advice and Friendly Snark

University is full of moments where you’re genuinely trying to help—only for your advice to be taken as something else entirely. Whether it’s a casual “Hey, maybe take a break?” or a lighthearted “Glad I didn’t have to write that test,” you’ll learn that not everyone interprets things the way you meant. This teaches you the delicate art of delivering your thoughts carefully, being aware that even the friendliest remark can be a minefield.

Real-world application: Essential for giving advice in a way that doesn’t stir the pot, whether it’s with friends, coworkers or anyone who might take things personally.

The Science of Fridge Tetris

Navigating a shared fridge is its own logic puzzle, where items mysteriously disappear, shift shelves or evolve into science experiments. Over time, you’ll learn to carefully arrange your groceries while decoding which items are in the correct portion of the fridge and which ones might need to be locked down (literally) to avoid misunderstandings. And when fridge etiquette becomes a hot topic in the group chat? You’ll master the skill of nodding along while quietly making peace with the unspoken (and spoken) rules of food territory.

Real-world application: Future-proofing you for small-space living and shared kitchens where “finders keepers” is an unwritten motto.

Learning the Dance of Silent Boundaries

University is a crash course in recognizing invisible boundaries—especially when you live with people who treat certain shelves, cabinets or snacks like sacred ground. You’ll learn to decipher the “do not cross” zones (sometimes, literally locked) and respect the unspoken rules of what’s “yours,” “mine” and “untouchable.” It’s an unspoken dance that keeps shared spaces drama-free… most of the time.

Real-world application: Handy for future roommates, shared workspaces and anywhere people draw invisible lines over their territory.

Embracing the Concept of “Not My Circus, Not My Monkeys”

University life throws a lot at you, and sometimes, the best approach is to recognize which problems are yours to handle and which ones… are simply not. When you have roommates who feel passionately about every detail or need validation for every tiny inconvenience, learning to let things go is essential. Embrace the power of shrugging, recognizing “not my circus, not my monkeys” and carrying on with your life.

Real-world application: Great for managing stress at work, in friend groups or even in family gatherings where small issues often blow out of proportion.

Building a Strong Sense of Humor (Because Sometimes, That’s All You’ve Got)

Finally, the most valuable skill you’ll gain in university is the ability to laugh it all off. Life in shared spaces, constant classes and unspoken expectations can feel overwhelming; having a good sense of humour makes it all manageable. When all else fails, a healthy dose of laughter reminds you that this is all temporary—and that these quirks will make for great stories down the road.

Real-world application: Your future self will thank you for learning to laugh in the face of chaos.

When you walk into university, no one tells you that the most valuable lessons won’t come from your textbooks or lectures. Instead, you’ll gain unexpected skills—like the patience to cheer on someone’s fifth academic comeback, the art of navigating invisible boundaries and the ability to keep your cool when someone’s standards are just a tad higher than everyone else’s.

These quirky, unofficial lessons teach us that university isn’t just about academics—it’s about learning to coexist with all kinds of personalities, routines and unique habits. So, as you step into the real world, take comfort in knowing you’ve mastered more than your major. And if your future roommates, coworkers or friends ever drive you a little crazy… just remember, you’re already an expert.