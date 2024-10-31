The Toronto Flower Market and Its Initiatives

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter.

Like anyone nowadays, I hear about news in today’s world through TikTok, Instagram and other social media platforms. While scrolling, I heard about the Toronto Flower Market that happens every other week during the summer in Toronto. I decided to go for their last weekend before closing for the winter, which was just before reading week. I don’t live in Toronto, so the city intimidates me a little bit, but the flower market was located in beautiful Liberty Village, which felt like a neighbourhood and had many cute shops. After researching the organization, I learned that all proceeds from the Toronto Flower Market go to the mental institution where they host this market, CAMH. I thought this was a great idea, so attending was a must, in addition to the flowers, cactuses and trinkets that were available. I appreciated that they had a variety of dried flowers (which last forever), because, in this economy, more things should last longer. This organization doesn’t only fundraise, they also raise awareness and advertise in a relevant way, as just the flower market name got me interested! As I was in Toronto, I decided to look around and located some interesting stores such as cute coffee shops, vintage stores, and surprisingly a Brandy Melville and Aritzia. In conclusion, I believe this type of marketing can work to raise awareness for bigger and smaller issues alike by providing fun and interesting opportunities to get people involved. The main reason I wanted to attend this event was to get flowers and take pictures, but advertising on TikTok and Instagram allowed others to learn more about this topic in a non-stressful way, as some may agree that going to Toronto can be far and intimidating. Since the Toronto Flower Market is close to a train station and located in a safe area, I felt that I had the perfect opportunity to go. While at the market, I picked up some dried flower arrangements. There were also other arrangements that caught my eye, such as flowers inside pumpkins. These are perfect for October and the Halloween season as it is fast approaching!