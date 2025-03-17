The Rise of Delulu Culture: Does Manifesting Really Work?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You may be wondering how channelling delulu can get you exactly what you want. If you’re wondering this, you’re not alone. So, how do we channel delulu into positive experiences and make it worthwile?

It’s no secret that phrases like “I’m just a girl” and “feeding my delulu” are said a few times a week by the average college girl. The way delulu works is simple: take a delusional thought or mindset and claim it as something you openly believe. The best way to make these thoughts real is to repeat them daily, making them not delulu thoughts but true thoughts. For example, manifesting that you’ll get good grades in a hard class doesn’t just come from the idea of having good grades. But if you use positive self talk when you approach the assignments that seem hard, they will slowly become easier if you embrace those delulu thoughts.

Now, manifesting doesn’t work for everything. Sure, you can say, “I will pass all my classes without doing any work,” but clearly that wouldn’t happen. But it’s all a mindset, and the delulu girls have it figured out. You can also give yourself motivation to do certain tasks using this manifestation tactic. Let’s say you really want to go out after one of your classes, but you are supposed to be studying for a midterm that evening. The best way to combat a situation like this is to study for a few hours during the day that you want to go out, and if possible, bring a little study material with you to think about while you’re out. Sometimes getting into a different setting can change the way your brain processes information. If you’re in a more relaxed setting while trying to recall the information that you’ve already reviewed, it may register better than if you were sitting at a desk all day.

Another thing the manifestation girlies do is repeat certain phrases in the morning and at night. Now, I’m not a witch, but if they say it works, I’ll believe them. One of the ways people practice this manifestation technique is by repeating these phrases in the mirror first thing in the morning and at night. Again, there are limitations to what you can logically say to yourself and what would be completely delulu, but the power is in believing that whatever you are telling yourself is true. For example, repeatedly telling yourself that you are beautiful and not bloated every day may have a positive effect on your self-image, regardless of whether you ate your usual foods or if you ate new foods that might make you bloated.

Some of the best phrases that I’ve seen people repeating on TikTok are “Everything is always working out for me” and “What is meant for me will find me,” both of which seem to work for various situations. If you’re debating on giving the delulu manifestations a go but you’re not sure where to start, this is the best place to begin. Once you figure out something that works for your specific routine, eventually you can narrow down your scope of what you say and what you need to hear to be on the right track towards your specific journey and goals.

There is no hard science to proves that manifestation or delulu make any difference in what you do, how you act or how you feel every day. But, if delulu is in the cards anyway, it’s worth a shot just to say you tried it.