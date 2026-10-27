The Bittersweet Feeling of Almost Being Done with University

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I was in high school, everyone always said that those would be the fastest four years of

my life, and it turned out to be true. When I came to university, some of the upper-years I met

told me that university would feel like you blinked and suddenly you were in fourth year. I

didn’t fully believe them at the time, but now that I’m here, I finally understand what they

meant.



I have officially been in fourth year for almost two months now, which is crazy to think

about. It has me reflecting on my time as a university student and feeling sad about the

realization that my undergraduate degree will be over in about six months. When I first came

to Laurier, I had just taken a gap year, was shy, didn’t really know what I wanted to do, and

felt intimidated by the idea of coming to Waterloo. It wasn’t just the academics that worried

me. I was also terrified that I wouldn’t enjoy my time here. Little did I know that all those

thoughts spiralling through my head would end up being so far from the truth.



Over the last three years at Laurier, I have been able to meet so many amazing people, some

of whom ended up becoming my best friends. Outside of academics, I became very involved

on campus. I joined a sorority, participated in various clubs and earned positions on some of

their executive teams. I even helped my friend start her own club, started writing for The

Cord, and am now a member of HerCampus as a contributing writer and general member of

the marketing team.



Looking back, I don’t think I realized just how much I would get out of getting involved in

university. Joining a new club or attending an event meant putting myself out there and

stepping outside of my comfort zone. Now, I can look back at those experiences and

recognize how much they helped me grow. I met people I might never have crossed paths

with otherwise, tried things I never thought I would be interested in, and discovered new

interests along the way. University has given me the chance to explore different sides of

myself, both personally and professionally, and I am so grateful that I took those chances.

Of course, not every moment has been perfect.

There have been stressful semesters,

difficult assignments, and moments when I questioned whether I was doing enough or making the most of my university experience. Balancing school, work, extracurriculars, friendships, and trying to figure out my future has not always been easy. However, these experiences have taught me a lot about myself, and I think they are just as much a part of my university story as the exciting ones.



Something I have been thinking about a lot lately is how different I am from the person who

first arrived at Laurier. I came here feeling unsure of myself and intimidated by everything

ahead of me. Now, I am preparing to graduate with experiences, friendships, and memories

that I could never have imagined when I first moved to Waterloo. I still don’t have everything

figured out, especially when it comes to what life will look like after graduation, but I have

become more comfortable with the idea that I don’t need to have all the answers right now. In

a way, I think that is one of the most important things university has taught me.

As much as I am excited to see what comes next, I would be lying if I said I wasn’t sad about

leaving. There is something strange about realizing that the everyday things you have become

so accustomed to will eventually become memories. Walking around campus, meeting up

with friends between classes, attending club events, and even complaining about assignments

are all things that have become part of my routine. It is hard to imagine that, in a few months,

these experiences will no longer be a regular part of my life. The things that feel so ordinary

now might be the very things I find myself missing the most.



For so long, graduation felt like something far away, something I knew would eventually

happen but never really had to think about. Now, it feels like it is approaching faster than I

can keep up with. There are still so many things I want to do, people I want to spend time

with, and memories I want to make before this chapter comes to an end. I know I cannot hold

on to this part of my life forever, but I want to make the most of the time I have left.

If there is one thing I wish I could tell my first-year self, it would be to stop worrying so

much about whether everything would work out. I would tell her that she would find her

people, discover new passions, and create a university experience that was uniquely her own.

I would remind her that it is okay to feel uncertain, that she doesn’t need to have her entire

future planned out, and that some of the best experiences come from saying yes to things that

initially feel intimidating.



It is strange to think that a chapter of my life that once felt so far away is almost over. These

past three years have been about so much more than earning a degree. They have been about

growing up, finding myself, building meaningful relationships, and learning that sometimes

the experiences we worry about the most end up becoming some of the best parts of our lives.

If you are also approaching graduation and feeling a little sad about how quickly everything

is going, I hope you know that you are not alone. It is okay to be excited about the future

while still wishing you could stay in this chapter a little longer. We spend so much of

university looking forward to what comes next that it can be easy to forget to appreciate

where we are right now.



I guess those upper years were right after all. You really do blink, and suddenly you’re in

fourth year. While I wish I could slow things down a little, I am trying to remind myself that being sad to leave means these years have meant something to me. As I get ready to close this chapter, I hope I can look back knowing that I made the most of it. Even though my time at Laurier is coming to an end, the person I have become here will stay with me long after graduation.