This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever been so excited about something, only to realize the people around you just don’t

quite share the same enthusiasm? Maybe you’re talking about a new opportunity, a class you’re

genuinely enjoying, a career goal you’ve been working towards or even a spontaneous experience

you’ve been wanting to try. And while you are practically buzzing with excitement, the response

you get is a simple, “Oh, that’s nice.”



I think we have all experienced some version of this. But something I’ve come to realize,

especially as I’ve gotten older, is just how much the people we surround ourselves with influence

our own ambition. Not necessarily because they determine what we achieve, but because they

influence what we consider possible, what we prioritize and how comfortable we feel pursuing

the things we want.



There is something to be said about finding your people, especially the ones who are just as

excited about life as you are.

When Your Ambition Doesn’t Quite Match

To be quite honest, finding people who share my level of ambition has been something I’ve

struggled with for a while. I’ve often found myself wanting to apply myself academically, getting

excited about what I’m learning, looking forward to future career opportunities and thinking

about all the experiences I still want to have. I enjoy having goals to work towards, and even

when school gets stressful, I remind myself that there is a bigger picture I’m working towards.

But sometimes, that excitement can feel a little isolating when the people around you don’t

necessarily understand it. You want to talk about what you’ve learned, share an opportunity

you’re excited about or make plans to try something new, but you don’t always have someone

who matches that energy.

And I don’t mean that everyone needs to have the same career goals, academic interests or five-

year plan. Ambition looks different for everyone. For some people, it is building a successful career.

For others, it is travelling, meeting new people, learning new skills or simply saying yes

to experiences they might never get the chance to have again. What matters is having people who are genuinely interested in growing, exploring and making the most of the opportunities in front of them.



For a while, I found myself compromising in friendships and even making myself a little smaller

to fit into certain relationships. Sometimes I would hesitate to share how excited I was about

something or feel like I was doing too much simply because the people around me did not share

that same enthusiasm.

Eventually, that can leave you feeling like an outsider in spaces where you should feel comfortable being yourself.And honestly, that is a lonely feeling.

Ambition Is More Than Just a Career

I think one misconception about ambition is that it only applies to academics, money or

professional success. But someone’s ambition genuinely extends into so many different areas of

their life.



It influences how they spend their free time, the opportunities they pursue, the experiences they

want to have and even the way they approach relationships. It is about curiosity, motivation and

having a desire to make the most of what life has to offer.



For example, I have always liked the idea of trying something at least once before deciding

whether it is for me. Whether that means attending an event, exploring somewhere new, taking

on an unfamiliar opportunity or learning something outside my comfort zone, I would rather

experience it than spend my time wondering what it might have been like.



Having people who share that mindset makes such a difference. Suddenly, instead of having to

convince someone to come along or feeling like you’re asking too much, you have friends who

are just as excited to experience something new. And that energy is contagious. You encourage each other, exchange ideas, celebrate opportunities and push one another to try things you might not have considered otherwise.

The Ambition Gap in Relationships

I also think this matters just as much when it comes to romantic relationships.

You do not necessarily need to date someone in the same program, industry or career path as

you. In fact, having different interests can make a relationship even more interesting. But I do

think there needs to be some alignment in the way you approach life and your priorities.



If one person is constantly working towards long-term goals, is looking for new opportunities

and is excited about what the future could hold, while the other has little interest in that lifestyle,

those differences can eventually become a source of tension.



It might start with small things. One person wants to spend their time studying, attending

networking events or pursuing an opportunity, while the other sees those priorities as

unnecessary or would rather spend their time differently. Neither person is automatically wrong,

but over time, those differences can become harder to navigate.



You should never have to feel guilty for wanting more out of life, just as someone else should

not have to feel pressured to live according to your ambitions. The important thing is finding

someone who respects your goals and genuinely wants to see you succeed. Because a relationship should not require you to shrink your aspirations to make someone else comfortable.

Find Your People, and Let Yourself Grow

Something I’ve realized more recently is how fulfilling it can be to find people who share that

same excitement for life. People who genuinely enjoy learning, who get excited about their

future and who are just as willing to take a chance on a new experience as you are.



It changes the way you approach friendships and relationships. You stop feeling like you have to

justify your interests or tone down your enthusiasm. Instead, you have people who encourage

you, challenge you and remind you of everything you are capable of. And I think that is something we should all prioritize.



You do not need a circle of people who are constantly competing with you or measuring success

against one another. You need people who celebrate your accomplishments without feeling

threatened, who share their own goals with you and who make you excited about the possibilities

ahead.



At the end of the day, ambition is not about being the busiest person in the room or having the

most impressive résumé. It is about having a genuine desire to learn, grow and experience life.

And while you can absolutely cultivate that within yourself, the people you surround yourself

with can make the journey so much more fulfilling.



So, if you have ever felt like you were doing too much, dreaming too big or getting too excited

about the opportunities ahead of you, maybe you are not asking for too much. Maybe you just

haven’t found your people yet.



Do not make yourself smaller to fit into relationships that leave you feeling that way. There is

room for your ambition, your curiosity and your excitement. Find the people who make you feel

that, and give yourself permission to grow alongside them.