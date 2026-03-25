Red Carpet Looks from the 2026 Oscars

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2026 Oscars was a night dedicated to celebrating outstanding achievements in film, honouring the work of talented directors and actors across the industry. While the event was recognized for its excellence on screen, it was also a captivating night on the red carpet. From glamorous gowns and tailored suits to bold sparkles and fine elegance, celebrities arrived at the Oscars in style, showcasing unforgettable fashion moments. Here are a few of the most beautiful and memorable looks from the night.

Chase Infinity

Chase Infinity looked stunning in her red-carpet appearance. She styled her hair in intricate braids and opted for soft, light makeup, with lilac eyeshadow that added a subtle pop of colour. She wore a beautiful Louis Vuitton gown featuring a thin-strapped halter neckline with cascading ruffles. The gown not only complemented her makeup but enhanced her skin tone as well, giving off a youthful and radiant energy.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning looked like a princess at the 2026 Oscars. She wore a stunning white Givenchy ballgown covered in crystal embellishments that flowed beautifully behind her. She paired the gown with a delicate diamond necklace, adding a bit of shine to her overall look. Her hair was pulled back in a low bun, and her fresh, natural makeup enhanced her soft, glowing appearance.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway walked the red carpet with style and elegance. She wore a black, strapless, floral Valentino dress. Her hair was styled in a half-up bouffant, allowing her jewellery and face to be on full display. With warm-toned makeup, rosy cheeks and soft tan eyeshadow, she completed the look flawlessly. Her dazzling Bulgari diamonds added the perfect finishing touch, making her a standout of the evening.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson brought great energy and dazzle to the 2026 Oscars. Wearing a diamond necklace, ring, along with custom earrings, she gave the red carpet a little sparkle. She wore a strapless teal Armani Privé dress, adorned with sparkling green diamonds. The rich colour of her dress beautifully complemented her eye colour and overall makeup look, giving her a radiant and confident presence. Her look truly captured attention on the red carpet.

Many celebrities attended the Oscars not only for their remarkable performances but also for their incredible fashion choices. Honourable mentions include Emma Stone, McKenna Grace, Rose Byrne and Charitha Chandran. Overall, it was a night to remember, filled with glamour, poise and unforgettable style.