Quick and Easy Meals for Exam Season

It’s exam season, and it’s time to fully lock in. While you’re studying, you want something that’s quick and easy, yet still delicious. The last thing you need is to spend time thinking what to make when you already have exams to worry about. That’s why I’ve created a list of simple, fast and satisfying meals that are perfect for a busy exam season.

Sushi Bake

We’ve all heard and seen the sushi bake recipe on social media and it looks just as delicious as it sounds. The best part? It’s simple to make and doesn’t require many ingredients or much time.

All you need is sushi rice, rice vinegar, canned tuna, sriracha, Japanese mayo (or regular mayo), furikake, and nori seaweed. You can also add cucumbers and green onions if you’d like.

Start by rinsing the sushi rice, then placing it in a rice cooker until it’s cooked. Transfer the cooked sushi rice to a casserole dish or 9×9 baking pan. Add 2-3 tablespoons of rice vinegar and gently fold it into the rice until combined. Sprinkle about 3 tablespoons of furikake over the rice. For the protein, you can use imitation crab or shrimp, but for this version, we’ll use canned tuna.

In a bowl, mix the tuna, sriracha and Japanese mayo together, then spread the mixture evenly over the rice. Drizzle with additional sriracha and mayo on top, then bake in the oven at 425°F for 10-15 minutes or until golden. Once it’s done baking, top with some chopped cucumbers and green onions for extra flavour. Enjoy it straight from the dish or scoop a portion onto nori seaweed and wrap it up. It’s the perfect recipe for prioritizing your studies while still savoring a tasty, homemade meal.

Burger Bowl

Burgers are great, but a burger bowl is even better.

For this recipe you’ll need ground beef, your choice of spices, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions. First, cook the ground beef in a pan over medium-high heat. Add spices such as salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder and even turmeric.

While the beef is cooking, chop up your vegetables. You can customize your burger bowl with any vegetables you like, but if you’re unsure, stick with the classics: lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions.

Once everything is ready, it’s time to assemble your burger bowl. In a bowl, start with lettuce as the base, then add the rest of your vegetable toppings and cooked ground beef. Drizzle your favorite sauce, homemade or store-bought, both work.

And there you have it! In about 30 minutes, you have a tasty burger bowl made with simple ingredients. If exams are around the corner, this recipe will save you time and it’s seriously good.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar wraps are quick, easy and guaranteed to leave you feeling full and satisfied.

To make this wrap, you’ll need a tortilla, cooked shredded chicken, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, croutons and chopped lettuce. In a bowl, combine the shredded chicken, lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing together.

Lightly warm the tortilla in the microwave for 10-15 seconds so it is easier to roll. Spread the mixture in the middle of the tortilla, then fold and roll it up like a burrito. Cut it in half and it’s ready to be served.

This is a great grab-and-go meal for when you’re studying and need something filling without spending much time in the kitchen.

If you’re feeling stressed about exams and don’t want to spend much time making food, these three meals will not only save you time but also deliver great flavour. With minimal ingredients and simple steps, they’re definitely worth trying this exam season.