The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter.

Lately, I’ve been in my podcast era; truthfully, it’s become my new hyperfixation. What was first my go-to for “hot-girl walks” has entirely replaced my need for music (hot take, I know). There’s just something about listening to a conversation–either deep, unhinged or somewhere in between—that feels like self-care in its purest form.

You might be in the wrong place if you came here expecting a lineup of productivity hacks and “Goop”-inspired wellness pods. This list is for girls who want good vibes, relatable conversations, and unsolicited life advice.

Therapuss with Jake Shane

If you know me, you know I’d trust Jake Shane with my life—and by that, I mean I’d gladly receive “quality care from unqualified experts” on Therapuss. From beefing with Sugar Fish over their white rice scandal to nyming (if you know, you know), Therapuss is full of much-needed venting in Therapissed, where Jake and his guests air their latest grievances. Then comes my favourite: Tell Me What’s Wrong, where Jake pusscribes his pusscriptions to fan-submitted dilemmas. Nine times out of ten, the cure involves an episode of Girls, and honestly? He’s never wrong.

Whether he’s spiralling with Julia, Brett, and Payton, oversharing about tour snacks, or giving the pussies (his words) the serotonin boost we all need, Therapuss isn’t just a podcast—it’s common sense, I fear.

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Let me tell you about The Mel Robbins Podcast. It might sound dramatic, but my mom insisting I listen to this might have been the best thing she’s ever recommended. I was in a deep rut last semester, and for months, my mom had been sending me episodes, and I, being my stubborn self, ignored them. But when I finally listened to Mel’s ‘Let Them’ theory, it was a game-changer. Her way of breaking things down is just clicking. Mel is a weekly, non-negotiable, inspiring person who keeps me grounded and reminds me to trust the process.

Hot Mess with Alix Earle

I started listening to Hot Mess on a random Tuesday after running out of Therapuss episodes–thank God. I’ve yet to hit a bad episode, and at this point, I’m fully invested. I love how Alix talks about her life, relationships, and mental health. She is so refreshingly honest; she’s not trying to be a guru; she’s just figuring it out in real-time, which makes it so good. The episodes where she sits down with Ashtin or Braxton? Easily my favourites. This is it if you want a pod that feels like a wine night with your girls.

So True with Caleb Hearon

You know when your music playlists start feeling stale, and suddenly, everything sounds the same? That’s how I ended up on So True. Caleb Hearon is effortlessly funny, and his takes on everything? Pure gold. If you’re looking for something to add to the queue, I highly recommend this one—especially if you run. If you’re anything like me, you can’t listen to music while running (otherwise, I start measuring time in song lengths, which kills the vibe). But So True? Just the right mix of pop culture, humour, and just enough chaos to keep things interesting.

So there you have it—my current podcast rotation for maximum entertainment, mild enlightenment, and a guaranteed good time. If you’re looking for a sign to start a new podcast, this is the reason you’re happy to listen!