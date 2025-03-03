Mindset Shifts You Need for Embracing the Now

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you ever catch yourself wishing you could look into the future to see if you got everything you ever wanted in life? Do you sometimes feel impatient waiting to achieve your goals and find yourself wanting time to go by faster? I am here to say that you are not alone in this. I find myself constantly wanting to speed my life along to the point where I have reached all of my goals, feeling impatient living in the moment. Then I catch myself thinking: is this really the way I want to spend my life? Just because things are not as you hoped right now does not mean your life is not the way it is meant to be. It is hard to trust that the future is going to go the way that you have planned. There are a number of mindset shifts that need to be made in order to live in the present and enjoy your life in the moment.

Stop Measuring the Future with the Past

It is easy to assume just because your life has been a certain way for a long period of time that it is going to stay that way. If you are unhappy with the way your life has been going for the past few years, you will often wish these years away. I find myself counting down days, weeks and months that pass instead of focusing on the good in my life now. Your future is not defined by your past. You have the ability to change the direction of your life and future if you have enough faith in yourself. You may not realize the small shifts in your life that are continuously happening and sometimes waiting for that big shift can take away from small moments of growth.

You Will Never Get to Live this Part of Your Life Again

Even if you believe that at this point in your life you are in a rut and feel like time is standing still and things are not getting better, you will never get to live this age again. Each stage of your life is going to be unique, so it is important to consume every minute of it because once this phase in your life passes, you can never relive it.

Everyone has Their Own Timetable

Your life should be lived on your own agenda. Just because someone else has the perfect life, job, house, friends or partner now does not mean that this will never happen for you. Comparison is the thief of joy. You can never be happy with your own life if you are constantly comparing what you do not have to what others do. This way of thinking stops you from recognizing all of the blessings that you have in your life that others do not.

These mindset shifts are key to helping you enjoy the present and focus on the good that you have right now. Even though it may not feel like it now, one day you will wish you appreciated the aspects of your present life because once this phase of your life is over, you will never be able to experience it again.