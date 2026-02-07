Valentine’s Day: K-Drama Special

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and it’s time to start planning how you want to spend it. A romantic dinner, a trip to the arcade or taking a stroll in the park all sound great, but maybe this year, you prefer to sit back and relax at home. If that’s the case, what better way to celebrate than by binge-watching K-dramas? Whether you’re alone this Valentine’s Day or with someone special, K-dramas are a great way to soak in the romance. Part two of my K-drama series highlights a few must-watch K-dramas to add to your Valentine’s Day watchlist.

A Business Proposal

This drama follows Shin Ha-ri, a food researcher who agrees to go on blind dates in place of her best friend, who has no interest in attending them. Disguised with a wig, makeup and a bold outfit, Ha-ri plans to ruin the date so there won’t be another one. Confident that she might have pulled it off, she is shocked to find out that her blind date is none other than the company’s CEO, Kang Tae-Moo. To avoid his grandfather’s pressure to settle down, Tae-moo decides to marry her, putting Ha-ri in a position she never saw coming.

A Business Proposal is a romantic comedy K-drama that delivers the feeling of love and hilarious moments. You’ll quickly fall in love with the main characters and find yourself loving the side characters even more. Packed with many tropes like fake dating, secret identity and contractual love, this drama gives you an all-in-one package. It’s an enjoyable watch with only 12 episodes, making it the perfect binge-worthy watch for this special day.

Love Next Door

Childhood friends and next-door neighbours, Bae Seok-ryu and Choi Seung-hyo, reunite in their 30s after Seok-ryu quits her job in the States and ends her engagement. She returns home ready to start fresh and eventually runs into Seung-hyo, who is now a successful architect. Their love story begins from there and they will go through many challenges to get there.

If you’re a fan of the childhood friends-to-lovers trope, this K-drama is for you. It’s both a romance and comedy, giving you more than what you asked for. The chemistry between the main characters is so good that it left me wishing for every shared scene to last even longer. Beyond romance, the drama also explores healing from past traumas and finding support in the bonds we cherish most. With emotional depth, character development, strong bonds and comfort, this is a heartwarming watch that is definitely worthwhile.

A Time Called You

The plot surrounds our main character Han Jun-Hee, who is grieving her deceased boyfriend in the year 2023. When she receives a tape recorder featuring a specific song, she begins to fall asleep on the bus and wakes up transported back in time to the year 1998 as a high school student. However, she doesn’t return to her own body and inhabits the body of another student named Min-ju. From there, she meets a student who resembles her late boyfriend and his best friend but learns that the man she mourned isn’t who she thought he was.

This K-drama blends time-travel, fantasy, mystery and romance. It’s one of those K-dramas that builds suspense throughout each episode, leaving you on the edge of your seat. Because of the suspense and cliffhangers, I binged it in a day or two. The storyline keeps you hooked, and the actors present a strong performance in their roles. Not only is this K-drama emotionally deep, but it also gives a nostalgic atmosphere of the late 90s. For fans of mystery and romance, this would be one of my best recommendations to you.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

We have here another romantic comedy centered on Yoon Hye-jin, a city dentist who loses her job after a professional fallout. She takes a random trip to the seaside village of Gongjin and before long, finds herself moving there and opening a dental clinic with her best friend. Soon she clashes with Hong Du-sik, a handyman of the village, and a man she doesn’t get along with. The rest of the plot focuses on Hye-jin as she encounters the challenges of village life, interacts with the quirky residents and uncovers hidden pasts, all while a slow-burning romance develops between her and Du-sik.

Some of you may like small-town romances, so Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha had to be mentioned. Each character has their own personal story that we get to see unfold. The drama strikes a perfect balance of heartfelt emotions and some humour, making you laugh, smile and maybe shed a tear. You’ll also find comfort in the bonds that develop between the villagers, which is really heartwarming. The nice seaside scenery is an added bonus, blending romance with a sense of calm.

My Dearest

Set during the Qing invasion of Joseon, My Dearest follows two characters through a whirlwind of events, challenges and emotions for love. From unconditional love to survival and sacrifice, their journey is as intense as it is moving. What’s more, this drama highlights major character development, transforming how the plot moves forward in meaningful ways.

I can confidently say this K-drama was definitely a masterpiece. Watching it was an emotional rollercoaster, from anger, sadness and frustration to laughter, shock and joy. I had been putting this K-drama off for so long, and when I finally started, I couldn’t stop. This is for sure a binge-worthy drama as it only took me a few days to get through it. The acting is phenomenal, and the chemistry is beyond amazing. It is well-deserved to be mentioned and recognized. If you’re like me and you’ve been putting it off for so long, make this Valentine’s Day the perfect excuse to finally watch it. Trust me, you’ll be glad you did.

These are all great romantic K-dramas, perfect for Valentine’s Day. You don’t need to spend it on dinner or go on a stroll, just grab your favourite takeout, pour some hot cocoa, wrap yourself in a warm blanket and binge-watch these K-dramas. If you enjoy this series, I’ll be making a part three. Hang tight, as there are more K-drama recommendations I have yet to share!