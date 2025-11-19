K-Drama Gems You Won’t Want to Miss

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finding what K-drama to watch next can be quite hard. There are so many to choose from, and so many that you’ve watched without knowing what else is left. Well, don’t worry, I’ve got you covered. I have listed four K-dramas that I have watched, ranging from thriller to romance genres, that you might love and want to add to your watchlist. As you read along, you’ll explore what each series is about and why I recommend them. Now, without any further introductions, let’s begin!

Flower of Evil

Flower of Evil is a thriller K-drama with hints of romance. The plot starts off with a happy family of three: Baek Heesung, a metal craftsman and shop owner; his wife, Cha Ji-won, a detective; and their young daughter. While this K-drama may seem like a picture-perfect family, it all starts to unravel from here. When Ji-woon reinvestigates an old serial murder case, she discovers connections leading to her husband. As Ji-woon puts two and two together, she comes to realize that her perfect husband might not be who she thinks he is, hiding a dark past and a secret identity. The rest of the drama focuses on the mystery behind Heesung’s past, and Ji-woon and her team uncover the truth behind the murder case.

I remember watching this drama and thinking that I had never watched a K-drama like this before. Yes, it had a slow start, but the plot had me on the edge of my seat. I kept trying to piece together the clues from the murder case, and when I thought I had it right, I would find myself at square one all over again. This drama had me hooked, with each episode making me want to press play on the next. Not only is the plot incredible, but the actors did a great job of portraying their characters. You can really feel the emotions that all the actors express while playing the main characters, leaving the audience feeling a certain way towards them. Overall, it was such an amazing drama and one of the best ones I’ve ever watched. I highly recommend this if you’re interested in thrillers or crime, and if you like romance too, there are hints of it as well. Even if you’re not, trust me, it’s a K-drama worth adding to your watch list.

Family by Choice

Family by Choice is a romance and family K-drama about three teenagers from different families who were raised together under the same roof. While focusing on their high school years, the plot really begins when the teenagers go their separate ways and reunite a decade later, returning to the place where they grew up together. The three teenagers must then navigate tensions, resentment and rekindled feelings that were left behind.

The concept of this drama is both interesting and unique. I like how the plot showcases the three main characters’ journeys, from how they first met as children to becoming a close-knit family in their teenage years. After the time skip, I wondered if the characters’ relationships would change and if they would still be as close as they used to be. I was along for their journey of navigating their feelings and opening old wounds. This drama made me feel all kinds of emotions, from frustration and sadness to happiness and laughter. When you get the chance, I recommend giving Family by Choice a shot. It has such a unique element compared to other K-dramas that I found interesting, and I really enjoyed the family aspect as well.

Tale of the Nine-Tailed

If you like fantasy, then try watching Tale of the Nine-Tailed. It’s a drama about an ancient nine-tailed fox spirit named Lee Yeon who lost his one true love, Nam Ji-ah. Over the years, he patiently waits for her reincarnation, holding onto the promise they once made. Six hundred years later, Lee Yeon takes on a human appearance and works to eradicate supernatural criminals who threaten the human world. When the two do meet, their happy ending isn’t smooth sailing from here. This drama follows their complex relationship as the evil that separated them long ago comes back for revenge.

Lee Dong-wook and Jo Bo-ah, who play the main leads, have such good chemistry. They did a good job of bringing the characters to life and expressing the hurt, fear, anger and love in their eyes. While Lee Rang and Ki Yu-ri, two unlikeable characters at the start of the series, caused trouble wherever they went, they soon came to be lovable characters in the end. Their character growth was amazing throughout the show, and I enjoyed watching it unfold. Overall, all the characters had unique personalities that were interesting to see on screen. If you like fantasy and supernatural elements, then I recommend watching this K-drama. With romance, the buildup of suspense, comedic relief and character development, what’s not to love?

Happiness

I heard mentions of this K-drama and wanted to see for myself if it was worth the good reviews, and I’m glad I did. Happiness is a thriller K-drama centered on Corporal Yoon Sae-Bom of the Special Operations Unit, detective Jung Yi-Hyun of the Seyang Police Station and the civilians living alongside them in a newly built apartment complex. After a pharmaceutical company created a failed pneumonia drug, its severe side effects infected many individuals, causing them to become zombie-like beings with an unquenchable thirst for human blood. This leads to chaos in South Korea, and Sae Bom, Yi Hyun and the other apartment residents struggle to survive while being in lockdown.

This was such an incredible series that had me completely absorbed from start to finish. I could not go on without finding out what would happen to each of the characters. At times, I found myself frustrated with some of the apartment’s residents, and at other times, I was worried for what might happen to them. Yoon Sae-Bom and Jung Yi-Hyun are such a dynamic duo, and the way they care for each other is unmatched. Watching them struggle and work together to survive against the zombie-like beings and disease made it all the more entertaining. If you’re into survival, suspense and confident main characters, then I highly recommend watching Happiness.

What do you think? Did I grab your attention and help choose your next K-drama series to watch? If so, that’s great! I’m glad this has piqued your interest, and I can’t wait for you to give these dramas a try. If not, don’t worry, this is only one of three parts to my series where I go over the synopsis of each K-drama and explain why I recommend you watch them. If you love K-dramas like me or are new and want to try them out, stay tuned, you won’t want to miss what’s next. I know I won’t!