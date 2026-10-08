Getting My Life Together (One Sunday at a Time)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Second year already feels so different from first year. Last year, I had residence, an RA, a meal plan, and a lot more structure built into my everyday life. This year, living off campus, there is definitely more independence but also a lot more responsibility. There is no RA reminding you about things, no dining hall when you don’t know what you want to eat, and no one else responsible for keeping your space organized. It is basically just me figuring it all out as I go.

Living with roommates has also been a learning experience. There are groceries to buy, garbage to take out, dishes to clean, laundry to do, and an entire house to keep up with. Even something as simple as figuring out whose turn it is to take out the garbage can become a discussion. I’ve found that splitting responsibilities or having a chore chart can make things so much easier because everyone knows what they are responsible for.

One of my favourite parts of living off campus is being able to make my space feel like my own. Decorating, organizing, and creating a space that feels comfortable has made me realize how much my environment affects how I feel. After a long day of classes, work, or studying, I want to come home to a space that feels clean and relaxing. But keeping it that way while balancing school, friends, work, the gym, cooking, groceries, and everything else can definitely be overwhelming.

That is why my Sunday reset has become so important.

My Sunday reset is my chance to get everything together before the week starts. I’ll clean my room, do my laundry, change my sheets, and grocery shop. I’ll also look at my calendar and check upcoming assignments, readings, deadlines, and plans. This all makes my Monday mornings a lot easier!

Of course, I always make time for an everything shower and something I actually enjoy, whether that’s going to the gym, watching a movie, or just relaxing.

Getting these little things done on Sunday makes my week feel so much less chaotic. I’ve learned that I don’t need a perfect routine or to have everything figured out. Sometimes, I just need to reset, get organized, and give myself a fresh start for the week.

Living off campus has definitely come with a learning curve, but I’m realizing that second year isn’t about having everything figured out. For me, it’s about learning how to take care of my space, my responsibilities, and myself and sometimes, all I really need is a Sunday reset to feel ready for whatever the week brings.