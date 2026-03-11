Everything St. Paddy’s at Laurier

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Once March hits at Laurier, St. Paddy’s Day starts coming up in conversation quickly. Plans start forming, group chats start talking about outfits, and suddenly, everyone’s trying to figure out what the day is going to look like.

Even though St. Paddy’s Day is technically just one day, people usually end up celebrating for most of the weekend. There are usually different events happening, with people going out multiple nights, and a lot of planning around outfits and where everyone is going.

A lot of people head to Ezra Street in the afternoon because of the big St. Paddy’s Day street party that happens there every year. Last year, the crowd reached around 30,000 people, so it can definitely be intense as there’s a lot happening. It’s honestly really loud and packed, with people filling the street and constantly going in and out of nearby houses and frats that are hosting events. I usually stay for about an hour or two with my friends, but after a bit, we’re kind of over it and decide to head somewhere else.

The other important part of the day is the outfits. Green is obviously the main rule, but there are a lot of ways people put their looks together. A funny or slightly ironic saying on a green shirt is always a solid choice, and it’s easy to throw on with jeans, shorts or a skirt. If you already have a green top in your closet that you love and can wear for St. Paddy’s, I’m jealous because that would make at least one of the outfits much easier to figure out.

DIY shirts are also a good option if you want something a little more personal. A simple green shirt turned into a knotted or fringed top is pretty easy to make, and it looks great layered over a tank top. Last year, my friends and I ended up buying plain white t-shirts and painting four-leaf clovers on them because we realized way too late that we didn’t have outfits. We cropped them, cut the necklines a bit, and turned them into oversized, off-the-shoulder tops. They turned out cute, but painting shirts the night before was definitely a little chaotic.

We also got a little extra with it and used green paint to do handprints on our arms and legs when the weather was warm enough to wear shorts and skirts. It sounds random, but it actually ended up being really fun and made us feel so festive. Temporary tattoos are another easy thing that adds to the look. We did a bunch of themed one’s last year, and they were honestly cute and fun to do.

It’s also a good idea not to wait too long to figure out what you’re wearing. If you’re planning on doing any DIY shirts or using things like fabric paint, beads or other green accessories, it’s worth grabbing those early. Once there are only a few days left until St. Paddy’s, anything green usually disappears from stores pretty quickly, and a lot of the gold stuff goes too.

If you’re planning on going out later in the day to a bar or club, it’s worth checking ahead of time if there’s a guest list. A lot of places do them for holidays, especially St. Paddy’s Day, and signing up in advance can save you from standing in a long line or not getting in at all. Some spots also waive the cover charge if you arrive before a certain time when you’re on the guest list, so it’s definitely something to look into ahead of time.

The day itself is social, running into friends, seeing familiar faces around Waterloo and simply being out for a while. With green outfits everywhere and so many students out at once, most of Uptown Waterloo feels like one big party throughout the day.

At the end of the day, a little planning ahead can make St. Paddy’s at Laurier go a lot smoother.