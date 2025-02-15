Essential Music Playlist for Midterms

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know how popular it is to listen to music while studying, but I love it. Personally, I’d rather listen to music than hear people talking in a public space. I also feel like my wandering thoughts lessen when I have some sort of ambience on in the background; I think it helps me focus. Nevertheless, if you’re like me and you like listening to soft music while studying, here are some recommendations from my playlist!

20230109 – Mac DeMarco

This one is perfect for when you’re setting up your study space, taking out your computer, filling up your water bottle, setting your timer and taking out your highlighters. This song will create a serene vibe that will prepare you perfectly for your work.

Treefingers – Extended Version – Radiohead

This is a great song to start your study session off with. It automatically shuts my brain off – in a good way – and puts me in a productive space that allows me to focus on my work.

I find that the hardest part of studying is getting my brain to shut out any unrelated school thoughts – such as what I’m going to eat for dinner or who I accidentally forgot to text back.

Thanksgiving in Sacramento – Jon Brion

I first heard this song in the movie Ladybird and discovered it was a perfect instrumental song for studying. The song is less than a minute long, which kind of sucks, but I’ll typically listen to it a couple of times. This is a great one to listen to on a study break to bring up your mood while keeping your peaceful study vibe.

Song on the Beach – Arcade Fire, Owen Pallet

I’m not sure exactly what I love so much about this song, but I do know that it makes me want to cry and smile at the same time. It oddly calms me down. So do with that what you will!

Easy Lovers – Piero Piccioni

I discovered this song from a TikTok study video and fell in love. I immediately added it to my playlist and added it to my rotation of favourites! It’s the perfect jazz vibe that my playlist needed.

Ode to Vivian – Rework – Patrick Watson

When I hear this song, I picture myself in some fancy café or hotel somewhere. The piano music transports me into another world where I’ve left overthinking something or writing a really important paper. I also like to read my leisure books while listening to this one. It makes me feel smart, haha.

Orange Hues – Aqualina

I like to end my studies with this song as I feel like it rekindles my spirits, fixes my mushy school brain and brings me back to life. The soft sounds of birds chirping in the back make me feel like I’m basking out in the sun on a summer day. It’s lovely and very peaceful for me when I’ve just finished working.

Give these few songs a listen while you’re revising, and good luck on your midterms!