Celebrity Fashion Moments That Influenced The 1990s-2020s

From glam to everyday looks, fashion is an important part of our culture that continues to evolve and inspire. Throughout the decades, celebrities have brought various fashion statements that became the talk of the fashion industry. Let’s rewind through the decades and revisit the celebrity fashion moments that defined style, including some we still love, and others best left in the archives.

1990s

The 1990s packed an array of fashion looks and trends. Celebrities such as Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Jennifer Aniston, Winona Ryder and Cindy Crawford defined the decade’s ensembles, popularizing staples like slip dresses and mom jeans. Other fashion statements that shaped the industry included tank tops, maxi skirts, monochrome outfits and capri pants. Memorable moments from the decade include Julia Roberts’ attendance at the 1990 Golden Globes in an oversized suit and Tyra Banks embracing double denim, both of which left unforgettable looks that influenced the fashion industry.

2000s

The 2000s were an interesting decade marked by a love-it-or-hate-it relationship with fashion. This decade is best remembered for the Y2K style, which dominated both the streets and the runway. Graphic tees became a typical weekend outfit, while low-rise jeans appeared everywhere from red carpets to everyday street wear. Cargo pants, Juicy Couture tracksuits, trucker hats and rhinestone-adorned pieces brought playful energy to the fashion industry. Some of the biggest 2000s celebrity fashion icons included Paris Hilton, Hilary Duff, Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, Beyonce and Sarah Jessica Parker. The dress-over-jeans trend was often worn by celebrities like Jessica Alba on red carpets, while butterfly clips became a popularized accessory worn by stars like Mariah Carey.

2010s

The 2010s introduced a variety of fashion trends that made their appearance, introducing a new era of styles and looks. These fashion statements gained even more visibility as social media platforms like Instagram started to shape global trends. Some of the most iconic fashion items of the 2010s included peplum tops, skinny jeans, chokers, oversized sunglasses and bandage dresses. Celebrities like Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens and Billie Eilish were the major influences of the era. Some highlights include the famous Bekett sneakers worn by Beyoncé in her 2011 “Love On Top” music video and the rise of athleisure, with leggings and yoga pants being embraced by stars like Kendall Jenner.

2020s

Fashion in the 2020s defined uniqueness in every way. This decade has seen a resurgence of past trends like 90s’ grunge and 80s’ glam and brought comfort with pieces like sweatpants and oversized hoodies. Key apparel of the decade features bucket hats, cowboy boots, maxi skirts, oversized fits and leather jackets. Celebrities like Zendaya, Billie Eilish, Hailey Bieber and Rihanna continue to shape fashion by embracing a variety of ensembles. Sofia Richie defines the concept of quiet luxury with pieces like a white shirt, blue jeans, a black handbag, classic sunglasses and ballet pumps, while Dua Lipa has helped reviveY2K fashion with items like low-rise jeans, baby tees, leather jackets and ballet flats.

There are countless unforgettable celebrity fashion moments that remain iconic today, while others are better left in the past. Fashion is a journey, and experimentation has played a major role in giving us the diverse styles and trends we celebrate today. From the 1990s through the 2020s, celebrity fashion has left a lasting impact on the industry and continues to shape how style is seen today.