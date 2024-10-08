Building Your Perfect Fall Wardrobe with Sara Walker

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My love for autumn goes way beyond the annual Gilmore Girls rewatch and the obsession with pumpkin spice everything. It’s the crisp air and those timeless fall wardrobe staples that truly have my heart—pieces I can mix, match and repeat all season long. Because let’s be real: 90% of fall is about those everyday essentials–layering colours, textures and fabrics in effortless fashion.

After an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through Pinterest and Instagram (don’t judge), I kept coming back to one style icon: Sara Walker, better known as @styledsara. She’s been on my Pinterest board for years, the fashion stylist and influencer whose guidance I trust more than my own. So naturally, I had to get her expert tips on curating the perfect fall wardrobe without breaking the bank. Forget groutfits– we’re talking budget-friendly style that turns heads, not wallets.

When it comes to personal style, Sara describes her style as “classic, elevated and playful.” Over the years, her style shifted from trendy (we’ve all been there, right?) to a more timeless approach. “I think I’ve evolved from a more trendy style to trying to keep it classic and timeless,” she shares, adding that she loves to sneak in a trendy piece or two now and then. In university, her comfort outfit relied on a staple white tee, jeans and sneakers. “This felt like minimal effort, but it always looked pulled together,” she reflects. “It may seem boring, but honestly, feeling pulled together is the best feeling, especially on days when I didn’t have much time to think about my outfit. If you want to elevate the jeans and tee look slightly, pair it with a cool loafer or pointed-toe flat.”

Taking notes? Build your wardrobe around trusty staples like the perfect-fitting jeans, a suede trench and a cozy cardigan, then add in a few pieces to give it that pop of colour (thrifted pieces usually do the trick!). Mastering the balance between timeless and trendy is what makes seasonal fashion so irresistibly fun.

After a summer filled with bratty greens and bold brights, we’re more than ready to cozy up in those muted autumn hues. “A good black turtleneck, a black mini skirt, light-wash loose denim, a classic white tee, and brown boots are absolute must-haves,” Sara advises. These pieces? Timeless, with endless mixing and matching possibilities. Her signature look? A sleek black mini skirt paired with a black turtleneck– a look that screams polished. And if turtlenecks aren’t your vibe (trust me, I must defend myself from The Rock allegations every time I wear one), a fitted black sweater will do just as well. So, take notes: these essentials are your ticket to mastering fall fashion.

Sara also shared her secrets for scoring budget-friendly pieces that withstand the test of time. “I have a black mini skirt from Mango that has been in my closet for years,” she reveals. “It’s truly the best!” This wardrobe staple is proof that investing in quality basics pays off, season after season. She’s also obsessed with a classic suede purse from Mango—perfect for autumn and a shining example of why well-selected accessories are non-negotiables. “Mango has some great, high-quality pieces, so it’s my go-to,” she notes.

While she appreciates the finds at Zara and H&M, she warns that their quality can be a bit like a blind date–sometimes a match made in heaven, other times a total flop–so shop wisely! Pay attention to the material tags; they’re often the best indicators of a product’s quality and durability. A good-quality piece will not only look better but also stand the test of time, making it worth every penny.

If you’re on the hunt for unique fashion finds, Sara’s secret weapon is The RealReal. “I’ve been obsessed with The RealReal lately,” she shares. Her strategy? She browses the women’s new arrivals and filters to see only the “Editors’ Picks.” This curated selection features styles that the RealReal team has handpicked as favourites, making it a total no-brainer for discovering standout items.

“I just scored a $200 Gucci bag from The RealReal using ‘Editors’ Picks,’” she reveals, and honestly, who wouldn’t want a designer piece at that price? (basically, the equivalent of an Aritzia sweat set). So, if you’re ready to elevate your fall wardrobe with minimal effort, you’ll be snagging high-end treasures that will last a lifetime.

As we embrace the chill in the air and the beauty of falling leaves, let’s remember it’s not just about the clothes we wear, but how we wear them. At the end of the day, style is about expressing who we are—one cozy knit and perfect pair of jeans at a time. After all, isn’t life just a series of stylish outfits waiting to be worn? Here’s to making this fall our most stylish season yet!