Comfort zones are comfort zones for a reason, but they’re designed to be broken. If you only did the things you were used to doing every day, you would never meet new people, try new things or grow into a better version of yourself. If you’ve been itching to break out of your comfort zone but aren’t too sure how, here are a few ideas.

Break Your Routine

Maybe you wake up at 10am every day or always eat dinner right at 6pm. Some habits are beneficial and can help you plan your day-to-day life to be the most effective it can be, but others can leave you feeling stagnant. Try starting your day with hitting the gym in the morning or heading to a coffee shop from time to time. The more uncomfortable you feel, the more you learn about why you make those habits and how they impact the rest of your day. If you decide to never do those things again, at least you can say you tried.

Try a New Hobby or Class

There are so many different fitness classes or pottery painting studios around that can give you a new perspective and force you out of your bubble. Maybe you’ve always wanted to try skating or dreamed of learning how to snowboard. There is always something new you haven’t tried, and in any city, the options are endless. The more you try these activities alone, the more you learn about these experiences.

Walk a Different Route

I know walking to school or work can feel tedious, and since you’ve managed to map out the fastest route, you stick to it. It’s totally fine that you’re comfortable with that, but think of all the surroundings and interactions you miss by choosing the same path every day. Walk by a road you pass once in a while or take a detour through a different part of campus. You’d be surprised by what you don’t normally notice when you’re rushing from place to place.

Spend Time with Like-Minded People

If your goals don’t match the people you surround yourself with, eventually they will wear you down. There are always different friends for different reasons, but if most of the time you find your habits or topics of conversation do not lead in the direction you plan for yourself, the likelihood of you staying in the same place as you are now is pretty high. If you have a specific passion you want to pursue or see your career goals differently, you might want to switch up your friend group a little bit.

Trying new things is inevitable, so you might as well get something good out of it. The more open minded you are to something, the easier trying new things will become. And if you hate it, the best part is you never have to leave your comfort zone ever again.