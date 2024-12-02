Breaking Barriers: What It Feels Like to Be the First in My Family to Graduate University

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In six months, I’ll walk across a stage, diploma in hand, and close one of the most defining chapters of my life. I will be the first person in my family to graduate from university—a milestone that has required grit, sacrifice and a determination to create a better life than the one I was given. For me, this degree is not just a piece of paper, but a symbol of everything I’ve fought for and the future I’m building.

Growing up, my family didn’t have much. We weren’t well-off, and financial struggles shaped much of my childhood. From a young age, I learned the value of hard work and independence. There wasn’t a safety net waiting for me to fall back on. If I wanted something, I had to earn it. That lesson, while difficult at times, fuelled my determination to push forward. I knew early on that I wanted more out of life than what was in front of me. I wanted a future that wasn’t constrained by the limitations I had grown up with.

When I was in high school, many of my peers had the luxury of focusing on school and enjoying their free time. My experience was different. I worked 30-40 hours a week, balancing late-night shifts and early mornings with homework and exams. It wasn’t glamorous, but it was necessary. Every paycheck was a step closer to a dream I could barely articulate at the time—a dream of attending university, paying my own way, and building a better life.

Those long hours in high school weren’t the end of it. When I entered university, the financial burden only grew heavier. Tuition, books, rent and groceries don’t pay for themselves. I continued working throughout university, juggling jobs and academics to make ends meet. There were times I felt overwhelmed, like I was carrying too much at once. But I also knew there was no alternative. Relying on anyone else wasn’t an option. My independence has always been both a necessity and a source of pride.

Being a first-generation student is a unique experience. It means entering spaces where no one in your family has gone before. It means figuring out how to navigate a system you were never taught about. There were no family stories of campus life, no inherited wisdom about applying for scholarships or choosing a major. I had to figure it all out on my own. At times, it was isolating. But it was also empowering. Every step forward was a victory, not just for me, but for the family and future I’m paving the way for.

Now, as I sit six months away from graduation, I can’t help but reflect on the sacrifices it took to get here. I didn’t have a typical university experience; my days weren’t filled with parties or carefree adventures. Instead, they were filled with shifts, deadlines and a relentless determination to keep going. There were moments I wanted to give up, when the weight of working and studying felt too heavy. But the drive to do better, to achieve more than what I was given, kept me moving forward.

Graduation feels like both an end and a new beginning. It’s the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice, but it’s also the start of a new chapter. I’m excited about what’s next—the opportunities that await and the life I’m determined to build. But this moment is also deeply personal. It’s a reminder that where you start doesn’t have to define where you end up. I wasn’t born into privilege or opportunity, instead, I’m creating those things for myself.

This degree is more than an academic achievement. It’s a symbol of resilience and determination. It represents late nights spent studying, early mornings spent working, and countless moments of perseverance. It’s proof that no matter where you come from, you can break barriers and achieve something greater.

I know my journey isn’t over; there are still challenges to face and goals to achieve, but I feel ready for what’s next. The independence and self-sufficiency I’ve cultivated over the years has prepared me for whatever comes next. I know how to work hard, how to adapt and how to keep pushing forward.

To anyone else who feels like the odds are stacked against them, I want this story to be a reminder that your circumstances don’t define you. Your background doesn’t dictate your future. With determination and effort, you can create a life that reflects your dreams, not your limitations.

Six months from now, I’ll cross that stage as a first-generation graduate. I’ll hold my head high, not just because of the degree I’ve earned, but because of the person I’ve become along the way. This journey has been anything but easy, but it’s one I wouldn’t trade for anything. It’s a testament to what’s possible when you refuse to settle for less than what you deserve.