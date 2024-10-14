The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter.

What do university students do when they aren’t cramming for a test or drinking (legally of course)? If you’re anything like me, you like to find a way to relax when you aren’t thinking about school, and having a hobby is a great way to do so.

Knitting

Although knitting or crocheting might seem like something only your grandmother does, it’s actually very relaxing. Some people follow YouTube videos for the patterns they want to make, or they purchase a pattern book. Either way, you end up with something you can use yourself or give away to friends and family, and you get enjoyment while doing it. Knitting might not be for everyone, but if you hate everything else on the list, give it a try.

Baking

I find baking to be just as relaxing as it is rewarding. If you have roommates, I’m sure they will love this new hobby of yours as well. Following easy recipes to make sweets is a fun way to keep busy and get more comfortable working with ingredients you might otherwise never use. If you’ve thought about trying new sweet treats or exploring new tastes, this hobby is a great way to do so. An added bonus is that after finishing an assignment, you could have a freshly made sweet treat right from your own kitchen.

Journaling

There are many ways to journal, which is what makes this activity so popular. Some people like to make diary entries about their everyday lives or vent about their schoolwork, while others like to make lists and pretty doodles. If you’ve ever thought about writing poetry or notes of any kind, journaling ticks all the boxes.

Crafts

Crafts leave a lot of room for you to put your own spin on things. Some people love to make beaded bracelets, while others like to colour or make paper flowers. Crafts of any kind are good mental breaks from school that don’t necessarily require a lot of thinking. This could become a fun hobby where you plan a weekly event with your friends or roommates to wind down a little bit. There is also a lot of flexibility since you don’t have to commit to just one craft, try to keep it interesting by making different crafts every week.

Learn a New Instrument

For some, learning an instrument is way too daunting. And sometimes, it’s just too loud. But if you’ve been thinking about trying out a certain instrument since you were a kid, now is a good time to test it out and make it fun. The most popular instruments are the guitar, keyboard, violin and drums. Investing in an instrument won’t be too pricey if you know you’ll keep up with it. However, if this still seems too complicated or out of your budget, go with some rain sticks or the triangle and call it a day. But if you and your friends all get into playing instruments, maybe, just maybe, one day you’ll be a band!

Finding time to relax can be difficult while attending university. But the next time you flick on a show, think about trying a hobby instead and see if that’s more relaxing than Netflix is for you.