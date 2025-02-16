Bittersweet Goodbyes: What I’ll Cherish and What I’ll Leave Behind

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Graduation is a milestone that simultaneously closes one chapter and opens another. It’s a moment steeped in nostalgia, as we reflect on years filled with both monumental achievements and everyday moments that unexpectedly stole our hearts. Yet, amidst the tearful goodbyes and promises to keep in touch, there’s a certain relief that accompanies the shedding of some less cherished college experiences.

What I’ll Miss

The college lifestyle isn’t for everyone. But for me, it was one of my favourite parts. When else in life will you be able to live within the same few blocks as all your friends, meet people on the daily and spend nights partying while also studying with the same few people the very next day. I will miss the people I’ve met and grown so close to. I’ll admit, there were times where meeting people was difficult but through classes, work and extracurriculars I’ve met people I cannot wait to keep in touch with as I move past university life.

The community feeling university has brought me will never be matched. It may be the city of Waterloo specifically, but being surrounded by like-minded people who are all working toward their futures with so much uncertainty is both frightening and exciting. The diverse perspectives you’ll encounter and the vibrant lifestyles of those you come across is something I truly will treasure from these last four years.

The little routine’s I’ve made from going to the gym, getting late night sweet treats with friends and studying in my favourite cafe’s has been one of my favourite parts. As someone who loves constant change, the swap of routine based on course schedule every four months has been something I’ve loved. It scares me to think that my future may involve working a nine-to-five job with the same mundane routine every week for years on end. I’ll truly miss university.

What I Won’t Miss

As much as university is a place of learning and personal growth, it inevitably comes with its share of trials that I won’t miss. Among these are the daily disruptions of living with others whose lifestyles drastically differ from my own. From the constant barrage of noise—be it loud music at all hours or the heavy drag of slippers across the floor—to the lingering scent of smoke that seems to permeate every corner of shared space, these are aspects I’m ready to leave behind. The lack of consideration, manifesting in everything from unpaid bills to unwelcome wake-up calls courtesy of impromptu karaoke sessions, has underscored the value of mutual respect; a value I look forward to upholding in my future living arrangements. Roommates by chance can be difficult and quite frankly I am ready to leave it behind.

There’s also the financial irresponsibility I’ve observed in some, where the priorities are skewed towards personal leisure rather than communal obligations like rent. Watching someone splurge on the club or fast food while dodging basic responsibilities has been a lesson in patience and financial prudence; one that I’m eager to graduate from.

The specter of exam stress looms large in the life of any university student, casting a shadow over the end of each semester. As deadlines approach and study sessions intensify, campuses become hotbeds of anxiety. Sleepless nights pouring over notes, the relentless pressure to achieve high grades, and the sheer volume of information to retain can make this period daunting. The mental and physical toll of preparing for multiple exams in quick succession is an aspect of university life that many students eagerly anticipate leaving behind. This stress not only affects academic performance but also impacts overall well-being, making the end of exam seasons a profound relief for students yearning for peace and normalcy.

In Conclusion

As I prepare to turn my tassel, I am filled with gratitude for the friendships and the lessons that will accompany me beyond the university’s walls. These years have been formative, packed with experiences I will treasure forever. Yet, I am equally ready to leave behind those elements that have tested my patience and resilience. Graduation is not just about celebrating academic achievements; it’s also about embracing the opportunity to curate a life that aligns more closely with my values and aspirations. Here’s to new beginnings, free from the echoes of unwelcome noise and the shadows of disregard. Here’s to a future crafted on my terms.