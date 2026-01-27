Best Travel Destinations for Foodies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The world is filled with delicious and exquisite delicacies, and travel is the best way to experience them. If you plan on traveling and are wondering which countries are home to some of the best cuisines in the world, I have created a list of five countries to explore and sample their dishes.

Japan

Japan has one of the best cuisines in the world as food is treated as an art form, making it look presentable on a platter. There is a deep respect for natural ingredients which are used to enhance their dishes. Japanese cuisine is also known for its high standards and dedication, from sourcing fresh ingredients to the careful preparation of each dish. A few Japanese dishes to taste when visiting Japan include sushi, ramen and okonomiyaki, a savory pancake made with vegetables and eggs.

Mexico

Mexico is another country renowned for some of the world’s finest cuisine. Mexican food draws from Indigenous traditions and modern influences, creating dishes deeply rooted in culture, family and community. The cuisine is known for using complex flavours and diverse ingredients, offering unique and exquisite tastes. Popular dishes to try include Tacos al Pastor, a spit-roasted pork taco; enchiladas, corn tortillas filled with cheese, vegetables or meat and topped in a chilli sauce; and mole, a complex, rich sauce from a blend of ingredients commonly served over chicken.

Turkey

Turkey has some delicious dishes worth trying. These dishes use fresh, high-quality ingredients, a balanced use of flavours and culinary techniques influenced by the Ottoman palace cooking, which is deeply rooted in the country’s history. If you ever plan to take a trip to Turkey, be sure to taste Lahmacun, a Turkish pizza made with a thin flatbread and topped with minced lamb or beef, vegetables. There’s also Iskender Kebab, thinly sliced lamb or beef covered in tomato sauce and served over pide bread with yogurt and grilled vegetables on the side; and Menemen, a popular breakfast dish made with scrambled eggs, tomatoes, green peppers and spices, served with bread.

Italy

Italy’s cuisine is ranked high for a variety of reasons. It uses a combination of fresh and high-quality ingredients and has a rich cultural tradition. Many Italian recipes are passed down and perfected over generations. Italian food also relies on certain techniques to create its dishes. Must-try foods include Pizza Napoletana, an authentic pizza dish from Naples, Italy, made with a soft, thin, chewy crust topped with fresh mozzarella, Marzano tomatoes, basil and olive oil; Ossobuco, veal shanks cooked with vegetables, white wine and broth; and Gnocchi di Patate, soft potato dumplings served with tomato sauce or pesto.

Thailand

Thailand has some of the best food in the world. The country’s cuisine consists of a balance of flavours and strong cultural connections to food. Thailand is also known for its vibrant street food culture, making it an ideal destination for food lovers. Experience some pad Thai, which is stir-fried noodles coated in a sweet, sour and salty sauce with peanuts and vegetables; mango sticky rice, a fresh and sweet dessert made with coconut milk, sugar, cooked sticky rice and fresh mangos; and Tom Yum, a family of soups made with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, lime juice, Thai chilis and either chicken or shrimp.

If reading this article has made you hungry, you’re not alone. There are so many delicious dishes to discover that it’s hard to choose just one. If you do plan on going on a trip around the world, consider making a quick stop to some of these countries and experiencing their incredible cuisines.