Asking Five Graduating Laurier Students a Piece of Advice They Would Give to Their First Year Selves

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the semester comes to an end, many students are preparing to say a bittersweet goodbye to the campus they’ve called home. Between the late-night study sessions and the lifelong friendships, the journey has been a mix of inevitable mistakes and the life-changing lessons that come with them. To help the next generation navigate the chaos, I’ve asked five graduating seniors at Laurier to share the one piece of advice they wish they could go back and give their first year selves and here is what they said.

Jennifer Sonam- Fourth Year Communications Major

“Don’t let other people dim your light! Be as positive, happy and curious as you desire. Most importantly act on what you want, there is no remote control in life, you’ve got to get up and change your life and schedule into the person you want to be! Wake up early, see the sun, say hi to your classmates, be kind to your professors, most importantly be kind to those who are struggling. There is no harm in being a helping hand. And always be grateful!! You are so lucky to be able to go to university!”

Lauren Gornall- Forth Year Communications Major

“My advice would be to say yes more. Take advantage of the opportunities to do things with friends no matter how small or big it is.”

Madison Mahoney- Fourth Year Sociology Major

“If I had the opportunity to tell my first year self something, it would be to always be kind to yourself and don’t let others define you. Try to put yourself out there, even if you are anxious about it. University is where you grow as a person and find out who you are. Put yourself first, but always make time for your friendships as you will need people along the way. Be as social as you can and try to say “yes” as much as possible as it is so important to have a social life at university. But also don’t feel bad for saying “no”, especially when it comes to peer pressure. Setting boundaries is so important in that aspect, as well as with roommates. On the academic side, go to office hours. I never went to office hours in my first two years. Once I started going, it made such a difference. Even the smallest connection with your professors helps so much, especially down the line if you need a reference letter.”

Emily Smith- Forth Year Communications Major

“One thing I would tell my first year self would be to get involved early! I didn’t end up joining any clubs until my second year, and I feel like I missed out on a whole lot. I am however grateful I joined any clubs at all! I met so many amazing people and friends, and it made my university experience so enjoyable. I am so grateful for all the memories and events that Laurier has given me!”

Quinn Edmunds- Fourth Year Sociology Major

“Always know there will be anxious times, you are always entitled to your alone time without feeling bad about it. This is a time where you will learn more about yourself than you ever expected so always be kind to yourself but never allow someone to walk all over you. This is your university experience—enjoy every learning opportunity.”

With their degrees in hand and their time on campus coming to an end, these graduates are offering a roadmap for those following in their footsteps. By sharing the wisdom gained over the last four years, they hope to empower underclassmen to apply these insights to their own academic and personal experiences.