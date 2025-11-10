Why I’m Slowing Down To Be Truly Thankful This Thanksgiving

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, it feels like the Christmas season arrives earlier and earlier. This year, on the morning of Halloween, I went to my local Target to look for small, last-minute costume elements. Halloween wasn’t even over yet and Target had already taken down their entire Halloween display, and they were setting up for Christmas. I understand maybe the day after, but with how many people are last-minute shoppers, I don’t see the reason to start Christmas in October. Now that we are in the first week of November, you can walk into almost any store and you will see some sort of Christmas display up. Christmas ends up casting a shadow over Thanksgiving, which is a holiday that should be equally as represented.

This year I am going to strive to appreciate more in the Thanksgiving season. Being a college student, most people aren’t seeing their family as much as we used to before college. I am going to be thankful for some time off of school that I get to spend with my family this year over Thanksgiving. I am thankful I get to see them often still, but I am looking forward to seeing extended family as well. For me, the people I call family provide love, support, and a sense of belonging. They help me navigate through challenges that life throws at me. Even if you’re not close with your family, it is important to take the opportunity to express gratitude for those who make life more meaningful, or who bring you joy. Family does not have to be blood related, and that’s what I love most about it.

Another thing I am going to be more thankful for this Thanksgiving is opportunities. I am thankful to be able to go to college to get an education. I was able to have several options for where I could go, and I was able to pick based on where I felt the most at home. I am also thankful for my job that I’ve had for the past four years. Now, I can go to school, and when I have a break or I come home on a weekend, I can work. I am thankful for the opportunities Her Campus has even given me, a creative outlet where I can express myself and better my writing skills.

This fall season, I have been trying to be grateful for nature as well. On my drive home from school, I take the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Right now, the trees are so beautiful with their red, orange, and yellow leaves. My backyard at my house backs up to a mountain, and it’s the same deal with the trees. I am thankful for the beauty of the world. I am trying to take more pictures of the foliage while living in the moment as well. I recently visited a farm with my boyfriend that had a pumpkin patch, a corn maze, and fall flowers. It was a picture-perfect outing, and it made me extremely thankful for the environment.

There are a lot of things you can do to express your gratitude this season. Something as simple as texting your loved ones why you appreciate them can be a great way to express your gratitude. Journaling is another easy way to express your gratitude. You can look up prompts to get you going, or just write whatever comes to your mind about what you are thankful for. If you have a little more time on your hands, acts of service can be a very fulfilling way to express your gratitude. You can cook a meal for someone, help a neighbor, volunteer at a soup kitchen, or donate to a charity.

Thanksgiving deserves as much love as Christmas gets. It is important to slow down and reflect on the countless things that life gives us to be thankful for. From family and loved ones, to opportunities big or small, and to the simple joys in life like nature. Taking time to give thanks reminds us what truly matters and helps us find peace and perspective during the holidays. This season, I am going to make every effort to keep gratitude at the forefront of my life to help Thanksgiving not get overlooked.