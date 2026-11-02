When Art Becomes Just Another Scroll

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When was the last time you stood in front of a painting and truly felt something?

Whether you’re an artist or not, art has impacted your life in some way. Art surrounds us in our favorite clothes, accessories, music, movies, decorations, and books. Yet, in a world dominated by screens, physical art, such as paintings, sculptures, pottery, and drawings, are becoming easier to overlook. Today, many people struggle to name more than five painters, let alone a local one. So, what are we losing when art becomes just another image on a screen?

Art Galleries.

In the past, art galleries served as a space to discuss ideas, build a sense of community, explore, and discover yourself. Yet, the majority of the art people consume today is now displayed across the internet.

With this introduction of technology, individuals don’t have to physically visit local shops to purchase and connect with paintings. Instead, people might choose to support stores that sell superficial prints. In some cases, artwork is reproduced without the artists’ permission and sold on sites like Shein and Temu. When artwork becomes just another image in an endless scroll, we risk overlooking the time, intention, and personal expression behind it.

Growing up in a city, galleries could be found on every street. I fell in love with the spontaneity and personality found in each shop. The idea that one’s life is displayed within their artwork and in one space was extremely meaningful. There are times where my heart felt so full that I was moved to tears by someone’s work. Art serves as a gift to become more open-minded, discover yourself, and connect with unfamiliar ideas.

When a gallery closes, we lose more than a storefront. We lose a place where people can encounter unfamiliar ideas, discover local talent, and form meaningful connections.

Museums.

Back when I was in fifth grade, I recall visiting the Philadelphia Art Museum for a school trip. Little me was so excited. That was until I heard the endless complaints from everyone else. At a young age, we were taught that liking art wasn’t cool. Between being forced on school trips and parents dragging their kids along on vacation, museums became a chore.

With this mindset, I’ve seen that most of society chooses not to give art a chance. People feel an obligation over interest, never giving enough time to internalize or interpret art. According to data tracked by the American Alliance of Museums, more than 55% of U.S. museums report lower visitor numbers than before the pandemic.

The Ringling Museum of Art – Sarasota, Florida

Even the people who do attend museums often prioritize the aesthetic of taking photos rather than taking in their surroundings. Without connecting to the art one is surrounded by, they use it as a backdrop for their Instagram post. So why do we glorify visiting museums without giving ourselves a chance to enjoy them?

In a world where social media provides endless scrolling and time moves faster, museums offer a quiet space to slow down, reflect, and improve one’s mental well-being. They also preserve history, inspire creativity, build a sense of community, and educate all ages. Society increasingly relies on temporary satisfaction and distraction, while museums offer an opportunity to explore, encourage diversity, reduce social isolation, foster open conversation, and satisfy curiosity.

Why Does it Matter?

So, why should you care about physical art? Because art is more than something to look at, it’s an experience. In a world increasingly shaped by technology, we risk forgetting the value of slowing down and engaging with something beyond a screen. Galleries and museums help us discover new perspectives, support local artists, preserve history, and find meaning in experiences beyond our everyday lives. We don’t need to be artists to appreciate art, we simply need to give it a chance.

The next time you scroll past a painting, consider what it might feel like to stand in front of it instead. Behind every piece of physical work of art is a person, a perspective, and a story waiting to be discovered. When we stop making space for physical art, we risk losing more than artwork itself. We risk losing the human stories, perspectives, and connections that make it meaningful.