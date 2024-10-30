What The Changing Of Seasons Has Taught Me

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As summer came to its end and autumn prevailed, new feelings and ideas bombarded my mind, body, and soul. I know seasonal depression is very real, and that many people succumb to its bleakness, myself included. However, these past few weeks I have actually had the opportunity to prosper in the crisp weather by going on hikes, camping, reading in a hammock, and more. Though on the surface doing these things may seem trivial, I have yet to argue that I have never felt more present in time than I have when doing these activities. Upon further reflection, I have adopted a newfound admiration for nature itself, and the act of going outside even for just a little bit. Today, I’ll be sharing what I have learned and felt the past few weeks through these endeavors.

Camping In October Can Be Humbling But Is Worth It

This past weekend some friends and I had traveled about two hours or so to go camping. Initially, the idea of being outside in the cold with little resources repulsed me; it took the idea of genuine bonding to sway me to say yes. When I tell you the night in the tent was cold, believe me wholeheartedly–I could barely feel most of my body. However, sharing a tent with loved ones kept me warm enough to sufficiently sleep through the hours. Prior to this, I never piled into a tent with three other friends before, and for the most part, I enjoyed the discomfort. It made me grateful for the warmth that we were able to share, grateful for what I was able to afford to stay warm, and especially grateful for what I would have when I arrived home. The lack of readily-available food was also an obstacle that nonetheless tested my gratitude, and made me realize how good I truly have it at home.

Everyone Should Hike At Least Once In Their Life

The morning of Saturday, October 19th, my friends and I went hiking; a hobby that I’ve only partaken in once or twice before. Almost immediately I was challenged by the various terrain we were required to trek–and proceeded to feel so for the entire five mile duration. However, I was far from miserable. It was a warm 70-something degree day–and for the next hour and a half or so– I was free. Free from social media, free from schoolwork, free from the stuffiness of indoors. About halfway through the hike is when we reached a small waterfall landing. There, two or three other families remain, taking photos of children playing in the water. There was also possibly the furriest dog I have ever seen–she was also as friendly as can be. Onward we went for about another mile (all uphill) until we finally reached the summit of our hike. The view was one of the most beautiful sights that I had seen in a long time, and was unlike any other. For a while, the group of us sat on a bench that rested on the hilltop, taking photos (though it didn’t do the view’s justice) and discussing the sights we had so far seen. After some time we continued on to finish the hike, and although my limbs were ready for it to be over, my mind was sad when it was. Who knew that something so simple such as going on a hike, could evoke such strong feelings in someone? Being away from technology and being forced to be present in nature is a new high that I will continue to chase. Because of this trip, I have found a new hobby that I would like to pursue, one that I believe everyone should try at least once.

Read. That. Book.

Something else that I’ve done this week that I’ve come to enjoy is picking up the book that has been on my “to read” list and finally reading it. The book that I am reading is David Nicholls’ One Day, which is also now a Netflix series. Initially I struggled to get into it, but now I have found myself unable to put it down! My favorite part of the week so far has been that this past Monday and Tuesday, I was able to read it while lounging in a hammock. I did this for close to an hour each day, and felt so relaxed doing so. As I was reading, red leaves would fall from nearby trees, some even landing on me, but I didn’t mind. Doing this made me realize how important it is to try and take at least an hour a day to yourself, and to do something that benefits you. I know as college students we can get caught up in work and other obligations, but it is still necessary to have some way of resetting and relaxation. I also adore reading as a way to unwind because like how my hike was, it allows me to feel more present in time, rather than disassociated while mindlessly scrolling through TikTok. Plus, reading for pleasure has a surplus of underlying health benefits!

Change Can Be Beautiful

Richard Wilbur has a poem that reads as follows:

One wading a Fall meadow finds on all sides The Queen Anne’s Lace lying like lilies On water; it glides So from the walker, it turns Dry grass to a lake, as the slightest shade of you Valleys my mind in fabulous blue Lucernes. The beautiful changes as a forest is changed By a chameleon’s tuning his skin to it; As a mantis, arranged On a green leaf, grows Into it, makes the leaf leafier, and proves Any greenness is deeper than anyone knows. Your hands hold roses always in a way that says They are not only yours; the beautiful changes In such kind ways, Wishing ever to sunder Things and things’ selves for a second finding, to lose For a moment all that it touches back to wonder.

To me, I find it captivating, and truthful to the notion that the changing of seasons is a beautiful thing. The end of summer can be a mournful thing, but that doesn’t mean that it has to be viewed as bad necessarily. Autumn brings a lot of fun to the table: the holidays, festivities, new change of scenery, etc. Personally, this is one of my favorite times of year; I adore Halloween movies, new coffee flavors, and a change in my wardrobe. All of these changes are beautiful to me, and I hope that whether it’s going to a pumpkin patch with a significant other, or simply watching the leaves fall from the trees, you can find something beautiful in Fall too.