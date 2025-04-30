I Need To Reconnect With My Childhood In Vermont

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In elementary school, my parents would bring my brother and me to Vermont. They bought the Vermont cabin before I was born. This was something they dreamed about for a while and wanted to do before they began having children. Their goal was to fix this cabin up and use it as a vacation house. They went skiing and snowboarding, explored the property, engaged with the community, traveled the town, and much more. Before having kids, they weren’t sure how this would impact their future kids.

When my brother and I were born, my parents brought us up to the Vermont cabin as often as they possibly could. We went along these journeys with them. We learned to ski and snowboard by taking classes with other kids. We learned how to fish and catch other water wildlife at the pond in our backyard. I learned how to ride a quad and rode it all around the cabin and pond. I explored so much wildlife and experienced many different activities while at this cabin.

One thing to note is that the cabin had no wifi. We used cable television, but that was controlled by my parents, as my brother and I were too young to learn how to use it. Due to the lack of internet, this created an environment of outdoor exploration and learning. We connected with nature by catching frogs and salamanders for hours and hours. My little self was not afraid to get dirty outside and play in the mud and rain. I wasn’t afraid to explore the terrain by myself.

I am yearning to go back to Vermont because I have changed since then. When I was at the Vermont cabin, I was fearless, excited by nature, and unbothered by any problems in life. Now, I am more aware of societal issues, and fear runs through my veins. I find myself being afraid of bugs again. I duck my head when I see butterflies near me. I hold my screams when I see carpenter bees. I am still trying to understand my new fears and figure out what changed. Maybe it was due to being less involved with nature that made me begin to fear it. Perhaps this began when my childhood slowly began to fade.

A trip to the place I grew up would connect me to my childhood again. I would feel a sense of freedom that I don’t feel often now as I try to fit into societal norms. Going to Vermont would serve to be a tribute to my youth and allow me to grow more, even find out more about myself. If you have a place where you grew up, I urge you to visit it. It reconnects you to your youth and can help you continue to grow.