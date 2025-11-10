How Staying Off My Phone Improved My Mental Health

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Like most people today, I used to be glued to my phone from the moment I woke up until I went to bed. My mornings started with social media, and my nights ended with endless scrolling through posts, videos, and messages. I told myself it helped me “relax,” but the truth was, it left me feeling anxious and drained. I started noticing that I wasn’t as focused, my sleep was worse, and I constantly compared my life to what I saw online. Eventually, I realized that something had to change. I decided to take small steps to reduce my screen time—not because I wanted to give up my phone completely, but because I wanted to give my mind some breathing room. What surprised me was how much my mental health improved once I started filling that time with other, more meaningful activities.

Getting Outside and Reconnecting with Nature

The first thing I did was spend more time outdoors. It sounds simple, but taking a walk in the park or sitting outside with a cup of coffee made a huge difference in my mood. Being in nature helped me slow down and notice things I’d been too distracted to see, such as the colors of the leaves, the sound of birds, and even the rhythm of my own breathing. Without my phone constantly buzzing, I could actually feel present in the moment. Those phone-free hours became some of the most refreshing parts of my week. Fresh air and movement can do wonders for your mind, and it’s something I never appreciated until I stepped away from my screen.

Finding Joy in Hands-On Hobbies

I also rediscovered how rewarding it is to do something creative with my hands. Painting, cooking, and journaling became my new go-to ways to unwind. There’s something therapeutic about creating something tangible—whether it’s a meal, a piece of art, or even a clean and organized space. When you’re deeply focused on an activity like that, your brain gets a break from the fast-paced, overstimulating world of notifications and updates. I found that I could lose track of time in a good way, instead of falling into the endless scroll that used to eat up my evenings.

Moving My Body: The Power of a Good Workout

Another major change that helped me stay off my phone was getting into a consistent workout routine. Exercise quickly became one of my favorite ways to reset—not only for my body, but for my mind. At first, I started small with home workouts and walks, but I eventually joined weekly workout classes and also my own personal workouts. I found that when I focused on movement, I didn’t even think about checking my phone. Whether it was lifting weights, doing yoga, or following a cardio routine, exercise gave me a healthy outlet for stress and anxiety. What I love most about working out is how it forces you to be in the moment. You can’t really worry about your notifications when you’re holding a plank or focusing on your breathing in a yoga pose. Plus, the endorphins from exercise leave you feeling more positive and energized. Even on days when I don’t have much time, just a 20-minute stretch or quick walk makes me feel grounded. It’s a reminder that taking care of yourself physically also strengthens your mental and emotional health.

Rediscovering the Simple Joy of Reading

Another habit I picked up again was reading physical books. I used to love reading when I was younger, but somewhere along the way, I stopped making time for it. Picking up a real book, without blue light or distractions, became one of my favorite routines. It not only helps me unwind, but it also improves my sleep and focus. There’s a kind of calm that comes from getting lost in a story without being interrupted by notifications. It reminds me that slowing down isn’t a waste of time; it’s how we recharge.

Building Real Connections

One of the biggest changes I noticed after stepping away from my phone was how my relationships started to feel deeper. When I meet friends now, I try to keep my phone out of sight. At first, it felt strange not checking it every few minutes, but soon I realized how much better conversations flow when everyone is fully present. Simple things, like having dinner without phones on the table or going for a walk and talking face-to-face, helped me feel genuinely connected to the people I care about. I wasn’t distracted or comparing our moments to what I saw on social media. I was just there, living them.

Creating Balance, Not Perfection

It’s worth noting that I haven’t completely given up my phone. I still use it for music, photos, and staying in touch. However, I now try to use it intentionally instead of habitually. I set limits for apps that tend to suck me in, and I schedule “phone-free hours” to give my brain a break. The goal isn’t perfection, it’s balance. Technology is a part of modern life, but it doesn’t have to control it. By choosing to be more mindful of how I spend my time, I’ve gained back energy, creativity, and peace of mind that I didn’t realize I was missing.

Conclusion

What I’ve learned through this process is that sometimes the best way to reconnect with yourself is to disconnect from your screen. The world doesn’t end when you put your phone down, but your mind finally gets a chance to rest and reset. If you’ve been feeling burnt out, distracted, or overwhelmed, try setting your phone aside and doing something that brings you joy in the real world. Take a walk, pick up a book, get moving, or start a hobby that lets you create rather than consume. You might be surprised at how much brighter life feels when you’re not looking at it through a screen and actually engaging face-to-face.