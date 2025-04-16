The Unique Ways These College Students Are Dealing With April Showers

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What comes to your mind when you think of April? Spring break? Maybe you think of blooming flowers and Easter festivities. For some students, specifically West Chester students, the thought of April may even spark excitement for Banana Day! For most college students, the month of April can feel agonizingly long. Exams, assignments, and projects start to pile up like a basket of laundry you simply cannot bring yourself to take care of. “Remember to start working on your final projects!” “This is your reminder that your final exam is in two weeks!” “Make sure you’re checking D2L for any missing assignments!” These are the constant demands of April that can dampen the beginning of spring if you let it.

And although I appreciate the reminders to take care of ourselves during this stressful time, sometimes suggestions like going for a walk or partaking in midday meditation just doesn’t cut it. So, I asked five college students how they prefer to handle April angst. Here is what they had to say:

kendal, 20

“So obviously as an athlete we deal with stress in different ways. One of my favorite ways to relieve that stress is to workout. And I mean workout hard. If I’m having a hard time with chem, I go down to our gym and lift some weights and just try to remember everything I’m thankful for. Sometimes, I even go to the field and throw the ball around because I do have that as an escape. But if we want to get technical, the best thing is sweet treat rewards. My roommates and I let ourselves get a sweet treat after a hard day of practice and school. Instead of constantly getting one where we kind of lose the reward factor, we pick a day towards the end of the week where we plan to get all of our work done so we stay ahead before games. If we are ahead and reach our goal, then we go get Crumbl or ice cream!”

faith, 20

“End of semester stress is so real. I would say since I’m not a big procrastinator, the thing that gets to me most is finals week and the actual exams. Something I make sure to do throughout finals week is lock in. I usually will delete social media for the week which helps me manage my time better. If I take intentional breaks, I will read a book or maybe watch an episode of Gilmore Girls, but the doom scroll simply makes me more anxious and makes me lose so much time. I also will never dress down for finals exams. I know a lot of people like to dress comfy and I do too, but not during finals. I feel like this helps me be in the best mindset! Also, I will always always always treat myself to a yummy coffee treat pre or post each exam.”

molly, 20

“The end of the semester always tends to be chaotic, but I try to do things that bring comfort, so I’ll watch Jersey Shore whenever I have downtime. I can’t explain it, but I just feel so at peace when I watch this show. I also always keep my body moving whether it’s going on long walks or lifting. I can’t stand staying in one spot for too long, so it’s a great way to keep my body active along with my mind. If I’m feeling down or stressed, I’ll go through my Snapchat memories and it always brings my mood up. It’s like another reminder that summer is right around the corner, so I just have to hang on for a little bit longer!”

kelley, 21

“As the semester comes to an end and I am studying more than ever, I have found myself rewatching my comfort YouTube videos. This ranges from old Shane Dawson videos, Alisha Marie vlogs, The Vlog Squad, and old Tana Mongeau story times. This has helped me wind down at the end of a very busy day and offers comfort during this stressful time!”

emily, 21

“Okay, I know this sounds counterproductive, but to deal with end of semester stress, I’ve been going for long runs and eating Ben and Jerry’s ice cream…in that order. The run helps me clear my mind, and then I feel like I can reward myself with a treat! Don’t knock it till you try it, seriously. Something else I have been doing towards the end of the semester is rewatching the classic Disney movies. The High School Musical trilogy has especially calmed me down during this time.”

The month of April for college students is a whole other beast that requires unique taming techniques. So, the next time you’re feeling stressed while studying for a final exam or preparing for a final presentation, instead of the typical relaxation tactics, try one of these alternatives! Whether it’s rewatching old comfort films, treating yourself to your favorite dessert, or dressing up to feel your best, one of these strategies is sure to buffer your anxiety.