The Changing Seasons

Fall has always been a bittersweet season for me. I love the sunny, crisp 60-degree weather and how the leaves change and create beautiful landscapes and scenery. September and October are beautiful months, but what comes after those months puts a knot in my throat. As someone who doesn’t like change, especially as the weather changes, it is weird how my mood changes with the seasons. The colder weather means more darkness, holidays, and sharp coldness. Change is inevitable; every few months, as the seasons change, schedules change, friendships and relationships break up, and we go through the same cycle year after year. As someone who doesn’t love fall or winter, it can be hard when these two seasons come around, and I love my warm sun and perfect temperatures, but it can be hard to find joy in the fall and winter seasons.

During the changing season, I try to keep my same routine and stick to it. Wake up at a consistent time every day and move your body. Doing this every day or at least five days a week keeps me motivated, grounded, and at peace. Spending that hour every morning doing something for your body can increase your mood immensely. Keeping a positive and grateful attitude is what gets me through the shorter, colder days. During these colder months, it is important to take everything day by day and do something for yourself every day. For me, once a week I take myself out for a treat like coffee, a bakery, or ice cream, and setting time away for yourself is extremely important, even if you have a crazy busy schedule. Even though putting time away for yourself is a necessity, always make sure you are surrounding yourself with people who fill your cup. It can be very easy to isolate yourself and stay in bed all day, and though some days that is what your body needs, always make sure to meet up with people and build relationships. Going through hard seasons alone is incredibly difficult, and having a group of people who support you, cheer you on, and fight your battles with you is what everyone needs, and having that community will equip you to get through the cold, challenging seasons.

Although fall and winter are not my favorite seasons, as I have grown up, I have learned how to conquer these seasons positively. I do enjoy putting on a cute sweater, my favorite pair of jeans, a chunky pair of boots, and dragging my boyfriend or friends to a pumpkin patch to take cute fall pictures and have a good time. Holidays can also be a great time, even though they are incredibly stressful. I do look forward to the time I can spend intimately with my family and build deeper relationships, and create new memories. There are ups and downs to every season, just like in life. We go through periods of loneliness, happiness, anxiety, and joy, and fluctuating between these seasons and emotions is what makes us stronger and comes out the other side a better person. As a new season comes around, it’s hard to let go of the summer memories and all the activities we enjoy doing under the summer sun. We now have to transition into fall and winter and find things to bring us little bits of joy every day. Once you find these moments, hold onto those memories and remember to cherish them. A new season comes around for a reason. Instead of having a negative attitude, try to adjust your mind and find something positive in that season to bring you happiness and joy.