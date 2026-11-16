This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nothing says Christmas like a warm kitchen full of the smell of gingerbread and sweetness. My favorite part of the season is planning a full array of Christmas goodies to bake, enjoy, and gift to my friends and family. I have many memories of baking for days leading up to Christmas, and I wouldn’t have had it any other way. My family’s tradition was to have a full-blown party for just the 6 of us on Christmas Eve, and it was always filled with the delicious cookies, cakes, and more that we’d been working on for the days prior. It was always wonderful to see the hard work and love laid out on the table for us all to enjoy. Now that I live on my own and have to work to make that Christmas spirit myself, baking will be my main outlet. To me, it’s not Christmas time until the tree is up, lights are on, and the counter is floured for the hundreds of cookies it’s about to meet. To share this spirit with others, I’ve made a list of my classic choices along with some new ones I’d like to try this year!

Muddy Buddies!

I’ll start with my childhood favorite that came from the back of the cereal box my sister and I ate from every morning: Chex. These little treats are the classic Rice Chex coated in a mixture of melted chocolate and peanut butter and tossed in powdered sugar. They go by many names like puppy chow, reindeer food, and monkey munch, but my sisters and I always preferred the name “muddy buddies” because our grandpa always called us his favorite buddies (we convinced ourselves that he invented these). For me, these are the most nostalgic treats but they truly are so delicious and easy to snack on

Reindeer Chocolate chip Cookies!

Another childhood favorite of mine was a favorite for how much fun I had while making it. Reindeer cookies are simply chocolate chip cookies with M&M candies for eyes and a red Rudolph nose and broken pretzels on top to create antlers. These are simple and don’t really have any Christmas flavor, but they are too cute to not love. There are many variations to this cookie, but I attached a snickerdoodle version for reference!



Christmas Turtles!

Bite-sized treats seem to have a special place in my heart because the next on my list is what I always called Christmas turtles. I learned while making this list that there’s not much of a real name, because every recipe seems to call these “Rolo pretzel pecan bites,” which gives away my description. These are made with butter snap pretzel squares with Rolo candies placed on top. That goes into the oven just long enough to soften the candies before pecans are lightly pressed on top, creating a treat that looks like a turtle shell! Plus, the pecans can be replaced with a different candy for preference or for a nut-free variation. My sister always liked hers with M&Ms!



Cranberry Orange Shortbread!

Here’s a more classic cookie that I didn’t come to appreciate until I was older: cranberry orange shortbread. I must admit that despite my dislike for them as a child, these cookies taste more like Christmas than anything else on this list. These use dried cranberries and fresh oranges to marry the sweet and tart flavors, which are then evened out by the buttery shortbread dough. They are also very uniform in appearance because they are first shaped into a big roll of dough that is cut into perfect circles for baking.



Crinkle Cookies!

This next one was always my cookie that I made by myself every Christmas since I turned 10 and was gifted the American Girl Doll cookbook for my birthday (if you know, you know). These are called Crinkle Cookies—a brownie-like chocolate cookie rolled in powdered sugar before being baked, creating a crinkled surface that has the perfect texture. The original recipe I followed as a kid used this chocolate version, but in recent years I’ve made my Christmas version with red velvet cookie mix or simply dyed my batter red with food coloring. These are some of the most gorgeous cookies I’ve ever made and they continue to be a delicious favorite of mine.



Childhood favorites aside, there are a few new recipes I’ve been interested in trying this year to introduce a new Christmas spirit to my new home. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, everyone!