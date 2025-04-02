The Art Of Letting Go: Why Holding Onto Things Keeps Us Stuck

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Letting go is one of the greatest challenges for human beings. Whether it’s a past relationship, an opportunity you missed, or even an old version of ourselves, we tend to cling to certain ideas that no longer serve us. But the question is why? I think it is because familiarity is comforting, and we all know that change is terrifying. Nevertheless holding on can do more harm than good.

Imagine carrying a heavy bag everywhere you go. At first it’s manageable. But over time, the weight starts to slow you down making every step you take exhausting. That is what it’s like when you hold on to pain, resentment, or the past. As humans, we entercycles of “what ifs” and “ what could have beens”. This prevents new experiences from happening in our lives.

Don’t get me wrong, letting go is not about forgetting or pretending something did no’t happen or did not matter. Rather, it is about making space for the new. When we release what is weighing us down, we create room for new experiences, relationships, and even growth. It’s a conscious choice to free ourselves from burdens and trust that what is meant will find its way to us.

So how do you begin to let go? Always start small. Make yourself aware of what you are holding onto, reflect on why you cannot let go, and remind yourself about the peace that you deserve. Talk it out, write it down, you could even create some art as a symbol of release. Delete old text messages or even donate old items. It is not always easy, but with each step it gets a little bit easier.

Sometimes holding on is a way to help you feel like you are in control, but in actuality its keeping us trapped in an endless loop of pain and nostalgia. We often think that if we let go we will lose a part of ourselves, but the truth is we are forever changing. Something that has served us in the past may not serve us now, and that is completely okay. Growth requires you to shed old layers to make room for new ones.

It is also important to know that letting go does not mean a lack of care. You can still cherish memories and acknowledge their influence without allowing them to dictate your future. It is all about finding peace within the past, not getting rid of it. The key is to shift your mindset from one of loss to seeing opportunities for new experiences .

Letting go is an act of self love. It is a reminder that your own happiness is not tied to the past but the present moments and the future that you are creating. When you finally open your eyes and realize that you aren’t losing anything, you will be making room for something even better.