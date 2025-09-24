Stanley’s Protour Tumbler: Worth The Hype Or Just Another Cup?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you in need of a new water bottle? Are you looking to add to your current collection? Are you just trying to stay updated with the latest trends? Whatever the case may be, here’s what you need to know about one of Stanley’s newest innovations. Released on August 8th, 2025, the 30 ounce Stanley Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler is one of the newest additions to the Stanley family. I recently purchased this cup for myself for the new school year, honestly just because. I didn’t need a new water bottle, but I feel a lot of people have somewhat of a collection. I have been a Stanley user for probably over a year now, but I’ve only ever owned the classic H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler with the straw. These are the ones you see people have 90% of the time. What drew me to this new Stanley however was the flip straw.

Everyone knows the classic Stanleys are not spill-proof. Some people end up buying straw toppers to try and mitigate this, but that doesn’t even fix the problem. With the ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler, I can confidently turn my water bottle upside down and nothing comes out! I’d say this is a big win. Now, you don’t have the added embarrassment in class that comes when you accidentally knock it over and it spills everywhere. The only attention drawn to you will still be the loud metal crash, but no mess! The straw design snaps shut to prevent spills, and it is pretty easy to snap back up. I did have some trouble with it at first because the suction is pretty strong, but after doing it a few times it is easier to snap up.

I picked up the color “Cherry Blossom” which is a beautiful light pink with dark pink accent writing. One of the other big pros of this water bottle is that you can take apart the lid and the flip straw to clean it. I know this is different from some other brands – a friend of mine has a Hydro Jug with a similar lid and struggles to thoroughly clean it. The flip straw pops in and out, giving you easy access to the small space underneath to clean and make sure it doesn’t grow any bacteria. The cup itself is also dishwasher safe, making it easy to clean if you don’t feel like washing everything by hand. According to the company, the ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler is made from recycled stainless steel which is also BPA-free. When something is BPA-free this means it is made without an industrial chemical that is common in some plastics and food cans. BPA can migrate from the water bottle into your drink, especially when the water bottle gets heated up if you put it into the dishwasher. This new Stanley product doubles as environmentally friendly and safer for our health!

Stanley also claims that this cup uses double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps drinks cold for an extended period of time. I put this to the test. I filled up my bottle at dinner time with ice and water from the Commons Dining Hall at around 6:00 p.m. one night. I drank most of the water as the evening went on, and I left my bottle on my desk and went to sleep. When I woke up in the morning to go to my 9:00 a.m. class, I grabbed my bottle to bring with me. When I got to class I had a few minutes so I went to fill it up, and when I opened it there was still a lot of ice in it!! I don’t have my other Stanley here with me, so I can’t do a side-by-side comparison of times, but this bottle definitely does the trick!

Overall, I love the new Stanley ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler. I find that it delivers on both form and function, making it a standout option for anyone in need of a reliable, everyday water bottle. Its easily cleanable lid, user-friendly flip straw design, and effective insulation combine to offer top-tier convenience and performance. While it may come at a slightly higher price point, the quality and features more than justify the investment. Overall, the Protour Flip Straw Tumbler lives up to Stanley’s reputation for tough, thoughtfully designed drinkware. I’d give it a 5-star review, and I definitely won’t be surprised if this becomes a big hit!