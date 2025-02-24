Spring Cleaning: Adjusting Mentality As The Spring Months Approach

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We are quickly entering the spring months, in which the dismal wintery feelings begin to wash away as spring sun and showers steadily approach. I want to leave behind the cold actions and transition into the more energized and exciting spring months. It is important to me that I am aware of my mentality throughout the year to make sure I am becoming the best version of myself and I am growing where I can. As a college student, the spring semester tends to be the busiest, especially as the seasons change and the weather gets warmer. Therefore, it is extremely imperative that I prepare myself for the spring season before the stress hits me and assignments pile up. This spring I want to do a bigger, more conscious transition as we approach the warmer and brighter months.

Spring is the best time to release negative thoughts and try to live more happily. It is the best time to do so as I can go outside, take mental health hot girl walks and truly release anything that is going through my head. To prepare for the long awaited outdoor walks, I want to try to be more active in the gym, especially at our very own rec center. The treadmills there face windows so it feels like I am walking outside, but I am shielded from the winter coldness. By doing this, I am developing a routine where I take some time out of my day to exercise and focus on myself. This eases the stress and anxiety that comes from classwork. If I am unable to make time to walk on the treadmill, I will at least practice mindfulness whether it is a 10 minute meditation or journaling.

In the spring, we go through daylight savings, in which we get longer and brighter days. This is great, but it can also mess up my sleep schedule. Because of this, I want to focus on creating a good sleep schedule and nighttime routine, where I am able to wind down and get my much needed rest. Sleep is one of the most important things, especially for college students. When I don’t get enough sleep, I come to class with puffy red eyes and a brain that is on everything else, but school itself. Not only is that a bad look for me physically, but not being able to focus on lectures is detrimental for my educational success. So, if I actually focus on my sleep habits and create positive changes to that, I will be able to get more sleep and show up well rested for academic endeavors and even be more present when hanging out with friends.

There are millions of other things that I would like to incorporate into my routine to prepare for the spring, however it is not achievable if I put too many goals in place. For that reason, if I focus on good sleeping habits and incorporate some time into my schedule for myself, I will not only be a better student, but I will feel more productive and present in my life. Spring cleaning is something that gets mentioned annually around this time and the term gets thrown around in a slew of different contexts. Sure, spring cleaning means cleaning out a physical space and getting rid of any bad energies, but to me, it is cleaning up my mentality into something that is positive, more sustainable, and encourages me to grow.