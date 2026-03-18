So You Wanna Go Analog?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What is the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning? You, like most people, probably check your phone. A study found that 84% of Americans check their phone fresh off the wake. If you are like me, then you’re probably tired of doomscrolling. I work in a restaurant, and the number of families I see scrolling on their phones and not conversing is astounding. Why can’t people live in the moment anymore? Faces just stuck to screens, not appreciating the world around them. If you also flinch when you see how long your screen time is, then you’re in luck. With the start of 2026, “going analog” has been catching the attention of TikTok users. People are putting down their screens to engage in activities and hobbies that don’t involve electronics. The great thing about this is that not only are there so many activities to choose from, but there’s also so many benefits. Let’s discuss going analog.

The average American spends five hours on their phone every day. When scrolling on social media, not only have people become desensitized to the violence that shows up every other scroll, but the short videos have shortened our attention spans. Some physical issues caused by too much screen time include neck and eye strain, as well as back pain. There are also mental drawbacks such as trouble sleeping and increased anxiety and depression. Cutting down screen time can help reduce stress and anxiety and improve attention spans. Less screen time gives you more time to connect with those around you as well. Building relationships and communities bring us a sense of belonging which also helps reduce stress. So put down those phones and start engaging with the world around you.

Going analog is a lot easier than one might think. You just need to find something that interests you. If you want to get outside more, you can go hiking or bike riding. If you are unable to do that, then a little stroll is another great way to get outside and soak up some sun. You can also join local recreational sports teams to not only get more involved in your community, but to also get in some physical activity. An easy way to kill two birds with one stone.

If staying inside is more your thing, then there’s plenty of hobbies you can adopt. Journaling is a big one that has taken over TikTok. It’s because there are so many types of journaling. Some include bullet journaling, junk journaling, as well as the classic pen and paper journal entries. Simply writing about how you feel or how your day went can improve emotional regulation. Crosswords and sudoku are also a great way to get the brain thinking. Crocheting and drawing are hobbies to get creative -anything art related is great. You can also experiment in the kitchen and try some new recipes. There’s so many things you can do, whether it is something you already enjoy or something new you want to try.

It is time to disconnect from our screens. Now I’m not saying it’s time to go back to the Stone Age, but it would be a good idea to take a step back from looking at a screen all the time and look into different types of analog activities instead. There are great physical and mental health benefits that come with decreasing your screen time. If you think there’s nothing that you find interesting, you just have to look. There are plenty of hobbies and activities for everyone to enjoy. So this year, let’s all make it a point to put down our phones and pick up something new. It’s time to go analog.