Sad Amazon Prime Canceled My Lady Jane? Here Are 6 TV Shows And Books That Give the Same Vibes

If you’re anything like me, you most likely fell in love with Amazon Prime’s My Lady Jane, which spiraled into disappointment when they canceled the show. If you haven’t watched it yet, you’re missing out, and it should be on your watchlist for winter break. However, once that ‘canceled after one season’ depression hits, here are a few TV shows and book recommendations to fill that void!

Ella Enchanted Ella Enchanted was the quintessential 2000s fantasy romcom. This movie had everything. A bada** female protagonist? Check. A swoon-worthy Prince Charming? Check. A curse that the protagonist has to defeat with her newfound friends, including a talking book? Check and check. Ella Enchanted shares so many incredible elements with My Lady Jane, including a narrator who makes every sticky situation hilarious. This movie really does fill the void that My Lady Jane left in my heart. Long May She Reign by Rhiannon Thomas Long May She Reign has a very similar plotline to My Lady Jane. In this book, the main character, Freya, is 23rd in line for the throne, but when everyone in line before her gets poisoned, she must ascend to the throne… whether she wants to or not. Not only does she have no one she can trust, but someone is also trying to kill her. Long May She Reign gives you the reluctant ruler, the semi-forbidden romance, and the magic-filled adventure you’ve been looking for! The Great The Great takes place in 18th-century Russia and revolves around Catherine the Great as she works her way to becoming Empress. The humor in this show is unmatched, and if you’re missing the adult humor in My Lady Jane, then this is the show for you. This show not only had amazing casting (i.e., Elle Fanning), but the costume department also did an incredible job. I cannot recommend this show enough. reign Reign follows Mary Queen of Scots as she pursues her engagement to Prince Francis of France while trying to find her place in the French Court. This TV series has a historical background, like My Lady Jane, but it lacks magic. There are so many different romances going on in this show, and the plotlines are so juicy. Even though the costumes looked like the 2000s threw up on a period drama, they were still beautifully made. bridgerton At this point, for so many of us, Bridgerton was the raft in the endless sea that was the Covid-19 pandemic. This show did period drama justice with everything from casting, costumes, romantic tension, and more. If you haven’t already watched Bridgerton and you need something to watch that reminds you of the tension between Guildford and Jane, look no further than season 2 of Bridgerton. The tension and forbidden romance between Anthony Bridgerton and Kathani Sharma is outmatched. Almost every single season has been outstanding, and if you’re missing the romantic aspect of My Lady Jane, give Bridgerton a try. damsel Damsel stars Millie Bobby Brown as our protagonist, Elodie, as she becomes betrothed to a handsome prince and is set to live happily ever after… not. Turns out that it was all a trap, and she’s a human sacrifice to a dragon. However, that’s not where her tale ends because she decides to fight back and do everything in her power to make it out of the dragon’s cave alive. Elodie is very reminiscent of Jane with her wits, strength, and slight skills with a dagger. This movie was a great watch, and if you’re looking for a strong female lead in a tale full of magic, this is the one for you!

Even though no book or TV show can really fill the place of My Lady Jane, a few of these recommendations do come close. If you find the options lacking, you can always rewatch My Lady Jane for the 10th time. If you miss seeing the lovely Emily Bader as Jane, be sure to watch People We Meet on Vacation when it comes out! Hopefully, Amazon Prime will decide they made a mistake and will renew it but for now all we have is hope.