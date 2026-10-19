My Favorite Skincare Products As A Dry-Skin Girl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

skincare that actually works for me, rated.

I’ve struggled with dry skin and severe eczema since I was a little kid, experiencing flakiness, redness, and irritation regularly. I’ve slathered my face in lotion every night before bed and after every shower to no avail. It felt like every skincare product I tried with the intention of fixing these issues only irritated my skin even more. Anyone with a similar experience knows that this process is exasperating – especially in the fall and winter months when the cold, dry air makes matters worse. In the last few years, I’ve decided I’ve had enough! I’ve spent lots of time taking care of my skin and curating a skincare routine with products that actually work for dry, eczema-prone skin. I’ve tried many many moisturizers, serums, toners, and foundations, and I think I have finally found the right makeup and skincare products for my skin type. Here’s my current list of favorites and a review for each.

The Ordinary’s Soothing and Barrier Support Serum: This product is a true 10/10. It got rid of all the redness I experienced from dryness, hydrated my skin, and soothed irritation from the dryness and eczema. I put it on every morning and night after applying toner. I would say I saw a difference in redness within the first month of use, and even the smallest bottle lasts quite awhile!

Another product from The Ordinary…Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner: I really recommend this product to other dry-skin girlies. I’ve tried a few toners in the past, and while I really liked one from Thayer’s, I found that it left me with flaky skin. The Ordinary’s toner has never let me down and it leaves my skin looking very dewy, which is great for days when my skin needs a break from makeup but I still want to look put together. I also strongly suggest putting the toner into a spray bottle rather than applying with your hands or a cotton pad! When I let it soak into my skin without any abrasion from an applicator, it feels very soothing. I will say that while I love the way it feels and allows me to look glowy without any makeup, I have never noticed any long-term changes to my skin. With that said, I would rate this product an 8/10.

CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion PM (Ultra Lightweight): I’ve been using this lotion for 3 years and will never stop. Both the AM and PM versions of this lotion are nearly identical and both are great, but the AM one has sunscreen with SPF 50 incorporated! I choose to use the PM version because I am quite sensitive to some ingredients in sunscreen and it has never let me down. Similar to the serum I use from The Ordinary, I apply this every morning and every night. I find that with the lightweight formula, this lotion is incredibly moisturizing but doesn’t make my makeup look greasy! This version is also oil-free, so those with extra dry skin can apply it to their heart’s content without worrying about promoting acne. For all the reasons listed, I give this product a 10/10.

Magic Molecule Hypochlorous Acid Solution: This is a new product for me as of this summer and it has really made a huge difference in my skin! I always struggle with eczema patches around my eyes and lips that come from dryness, sweating, and makeup products. This spray is incredible because it is a gentle antimicrobial that gets rid of bacteria and promotes skin healing while being non-drying. I love using this spray before I go to sleep and after I go to the gym or break a sweat. The best part is that it can be used on clean skin or over makeup! Since using this, I have not had as much experience with eczema on my face after gym days! I would give this product a 7/10, only because it takes a long time for it to soak into the skin and I feel like I am not getting the most out of the products in these times.

I also want to note that hypochlorous acid is not unique to this brand! Plenty of other skincare lines offer this product, including ELF, PanOxyl, and Byoma!

This final product is technically a makeup product, but it feels so beneficial to my skin that it’s practically a part of my skincare routine! That product is Glossier’s Perfecting Skin Tint. This skin tint is the most lightweight yet coversome tint I have ever used. It’s incredibly moisturizing and leaves a beautiful, dewy finish on my face. I am also a very pale-skinned person, so I appreciate the range of colors this product offers. While I didn’t find a perfect match, the color is very translucent, so it really acts more complimentary to my own skin tone. It does a great job of making my face look smooth, glowing, and even without drying out my skin or causing any clogged pores. I would rate this product a 9/10.