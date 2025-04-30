The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter.

Springtime reminds me of embracing femininity and reminiscing on our young years of adolescence. It’s when pops of color make their way back into our wardrobe and for fresh fruit to get a little bit fresher. It is a time for us to admire the bright blooming flowers and to notice the color return back to everyone’s faces. Both our days and lipgloss shades shine brighter than before. Girlhood flourishes at a time like this.

Between finally getting to lower the windows on your drives or the sun setting later each week, these feelings awaken a new sense of hope within us. We can wear shorts again and not worry about our nose running from the brisk wind. How we can finally prioritize getting outside vs avoiding it at all costs. Not only do I see a shift within my own personal lifestyle during these adjustments but it’s also reflected in my neighbors and around our community; dogs start making their way back to the park, kids play on the swings after school, families are found gathered on their porches – everyone has their sense of connections peaking out again. Our souls move with the temperature and grow warmer each day.

Before I know it, an ordinary day on campus becomes my newest source of hope after I look up and notice pink and white flowers budding from the trees. I finally can take my Birkenstocks out from hibernation and begin walking into town rather than driving. The weights on my chest transform into relief.

Spring reminds me of my childhood. The birds chirping meant recess without our winter coats. The sun shining meant playing in the grass after school with a popsicle melting down our hands. I pass by children playing hopscotch and it reminds me of when that was once me; when my biggest concern was who in the neighborhood could come out in play. However now we have makeup brushes in our hands instead of chalk. Although times are different this spring, the fireflies still bring a wave of comfort through my body when they emerge from darkness.

Although my spring isn’t surrounded by ice cream trucks and bubbles in the backyard anymore, it still allows me to resonate with that younger version of me. Where pastels are the center of attention and I can start wearing my flowing skirts again. My cherry kissed cheeks are once again by the sun and my tastebuds are reminded how lovely berries are during the season. Little joys still bring me a rush of excitement such as pink buds blooming on tree branches. Or by feeling giddy over a butterfly passing by me. My Pinterest feed begins to lighten and so do my beverages in coffee shops. My peppermint mochas transform into a strawberry matcha. Storm clouds in my mind begin to subside and life starts to feel sweet again. Weights that have been ever so subtly living rent free on my chest begin to lighten. I’m feeling hopeful again.