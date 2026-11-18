This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s 2010. Your mom walked you to the bus stop in the morning, where it was cold and still dark out. She sends you in with cookies for the holiday party in class. You get off the bus nearly dying of excitement for the two week long Christmas break you’re about to get off from school. There’s a chill in the air, and you’re happily waiting for Santa (or your parents or a combination of the two) to bring you that gift you’ve really been waiting for. There’s a mixture of warm red, blue, and green lights illuminating from everywhere in your cozy house. You watch The Polar Express and love that one scene where they slide down the giant hill of presents. Ah, the good old days. You remember all that, don’t you? Do you also remember when the words “I’ll be home for Christmas” began to mean something different? Taking the bus home to the place where you lay your head every night turned into “going to moms for the holidays.” The nostalgia surrounding Christmas is something I’ve thought about every year now that I’m getting older. Why do the holidays suddenly hurt?

The Magic Behind It All.

I feel like part of the gloom that surrounds the holidays now is based on all the magic of Christmas being taken away. When we’re young and don’t have explanations for everything, we always assume that it’s magic that creates things. Santa Claus, elves, reindeer. It all made perfect sense because Christmas was a time where anything could happen and you wouldn’t have to question it. As adults, when we begin to understand reasoning, magic doesn’t have its place. New notions form because everything is so logical. How much should I spend on this gift? Who’s house am I going to on Christmas Eve? These two can’t be seated next to each other at Christmas dinner, right? Before, we had no other job than to experience the dreamlike wonders of being a child and opening presents. There’s so much more to carry now. First we enjoy Christmas, later we’re responsible for making it happen.

The Pressure.

Before we grew up, we had to make a list, send it to Santa, and make a nice list/receive our gifts. Now we are Santa, making it so Christmas can exist for the people around us. The people who did the same for us years back. It’s hard to switch roles and be happy with growing up. Pressure is the biggest obstacle I’ve dealt with in my 20s so far. And that feeling just heightens when Christmas and all its qualms come once a year to torment us. The perfect gift. The perfect seating arrangement. Living to recreate the moments you had as a child. The disappointment that comes when you realize it’ll never feel the same. Those moments of happiness when you see the children in your family’s little smiles lighting up the room. The pressure starts to fade when you think just for a second that it’s not that bad being the one making Christmas happen.

Finding The Magic Again!

It’s really important to look at things from a new perspective. Really take the nostalgia and twist it into a beautiful memory frozen in time rather than a moment you keep longing for. Like a picture frame you can constantly look at and know it’s always just…there. Recreate traditions and make them loud enough that they stick around so you won’t miss them. Find joy in the logical things with answers and leave the magic to the little ones. Watching someone experience joy is sometimes just as fun. I know the feeling of longing for the past can feel hopeless and lost, but the future is just as bright and magical.