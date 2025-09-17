Hot Take: I am Glad I Did Not Join a Sorority 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I know, I know, sororities are a huge part of college life, and I might seem crazy for not joining one. But I honestly just did not think it was the best match for me. Almost every girl I know is in one, and my friends have even personally tried to convince me to join one, even if it wasn’t theirs. I truly have thought about this take for a while, yet after a year of college under my belt, I am happy with my decision to fly solo. I want to preface that I am not at all against any sorority or the idea of them. I even became very close to rushing. I can’t lie, it does seem like a lot of fun and a great way to meet new people, as well as support the community. I just didn’t think it would be my specific cup of tea.

One of the main reasons why I did not want to rush was because I like to be on my own time. This is not to say I am lazy, but I like to be able to have the freedom to get my tasks done in the way that I like in a schedule that I like. I know many people who can balance a job, classes, and a sisterhood very well, and I’m not trying to insinuate that it is not possible. With that said, being in a sorority no doubt requires a lot of your time and energy.

Piggybacking off of that, the other main factor that ultimately swayed me not to join was that I want to start working on my portfolio more. Yes, I am aware that joining a sorority is a wonderful way to do that, but I’d like to do it in a different way. I want to explore internships more as well as the workforce in general. I also want to join more clubs and involve myself in leadership roles. As I’ve mentioned, being a part of a sisterhood is very time-consuming and demanding; I just do not think it is possible for me to achieve all my goals whilst also being a committed member.

It is so common for girls to be a part of sorority, and it can definitely feel alienating sometimes to not be in one as well. Again, almost all the girls I know, friends or not, are in one. But I said “almost”, not “every”. There are way more people than you think that have made the same choice. It is completely normal to not want to rush. It does not mean that you cannot make friends or be “a part of something bigger”.

If you have ever been insecure about not being a part of a sorority, don’t be. You are not weird or out of place. I’ve found that picking up more hobbies and getting myself involved in other ways has definitely reassured me of my decision and gives me more confidence. Things like joining a club, working out, or trying something new are always a good idea.

Sororities are cool and all, but you do not have to be in one to be cool. I am still able to have as many friends as I want, and no one treats me differently because I am not in a sisterhood. It just isn’t my cup of tea, and I am more than okay with that!