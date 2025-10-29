Grief is Complicated

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Emilie Kiser is an influencer who, before May 2025, posted family life content and frequently shared her children with the internet. In May, her three-year-old son, Trigg, tragically passed away after falling into the family’s pool and drowning. News helicopters and reporters circled the Kiser’s home and publicized the incident before Emilie ever spoke out herself. The internet took this tragedy and ran with it, some people even pushing for the release of medical details and police reports. It seemed like everyone and their mother had an opinion on the matter, and comment sections were flooded with sentiments from people all over the world.

In the months between Trigg’s death and Emilie’s return to social media, Emilie filed a lawsuit attempting to keep the details of the event sealed, presumably to attempt to discourage those online who were pushing for the release of such documents. However, an official report was released, which caused a lot of rage on the internet. At the time of the incident, the children were being watched by their father, Brady, who left Trigg unattended for longer than originally reported to authorities. Following the official report, a lot of the hate Emilie was receiving was then also placed onto Brady. But Brady is not an online persona, so Emilie receives the brunt of the hate.

Emilie made her return to social media in August, releasing a statement on her son’s death. In this statement she took full accountability for what happened, noting that she should have taken more precautions to protect Trigg. In this statement she also stated that she learned a lesson about boundaries and planned to set strict boundaries with her audience going forward. Following her August statement, Emilie began posting on her social media platforms again, mostly short compilations of making coffee, decorating the house, or brief chats with her audience. Emilie also began making videos of the before and after of her therapy appointments, something that a lot of viewers appreciated and resonated with. Regardless of the content she is posting now, some internet critics cannot fathom the fact that Emilie is continuing to post like normal after suffering a huge loss, and they are making their opinions known.

A lot of people are unhappy with Emilie’s return to social media. They think that it is weird that she seems to be enjoying life and out and about as if nothing happened, and that it is also money-hungry for her to return to the internet after such a tragedy. After receiving enough backlash, Emilie made another statement, this time a video instead of a written disclosure. She makes it clear that although she puts on a brave and happy facade, she is very much still grieving. She explains that she is reminded by the loss of her child every second of every day, as she looks around her house and he isn’t where he should be. She goes on to say that the moments she films are only minutes out of her day, sometimes they are the only minutes out of the day where she is able to be in public and do average things without breaking down.

After her second statement, another sentiment arose, that we should be thankful that Emilie is displaying what grief looks like while also continuing to live a life. After such a tragedy occurs, people tend to forget that those living through that tragedy also need to continue on with their lives at some point. Although we think the world should stop for some events, it unfortunately does not, and Emilie’s new content is a reminder of that. It is important to have this kind of content as an example for those going through similar experiences. You could go out and get a coffee, get your hair done, clean your house, but also still be grieving a huge loss at the same time.