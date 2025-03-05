The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an almost-21-year-old, I feel like I am officially entering adulthood. Yes, I know adulthood starts at 18, but I never truly felt like an adult until recently. Not in the sense that I didn’t feel I had freedom or control over my life, but more in the sense that I didn’t feel in touch with myself and who I am. Following the end of my relationship in November, I decided to start the process of feeding my mind with things I enjoy. At that point, I wasn’t even sure what it was I enjoyed doing besides laying in bed on my phone (which I was hoping to reduce).

I owe the start of rediscovering myself to one of my best friends, Jules. After meeting Jules during freshman year, we quickly found a shared interest: Dance. I had danced from when I was little to when I graduated high school, but stopped when I got to college due to not knowing enough about my options. After encouraging me to take a modern dance class with her this semester, I decided to join Jules in rediscovering dance. It’s no surprise that moving your body benefits your mental health, but I was unaware of the effect that revisiting a past passion would have on me. Even on days I don’t necessarily feel like moving my body, I always end up feeling relaxed, stretched, and proud of myself for putting myself out on the dance floor again. Dancing has helped me feel creative, empowered, and more connected to my body, as well as more connected to my past self.

Dancing made me think more about other ways I could express myself. Being a journalism minor, you would think it would be easy for me to pick up a pen and write down everything in a journal, but oddly enough, I think my brain is so wired to write formally that I struggle to freewrite. I knew this was something I wanted to work on, so I began writing in my journal daily. Whether it’s about my day, constant emotions, thoughts, or even gratitude, journaling has allowed me to track my personal growth. It is also an outlet for me to speak my mind.

Reading is another activity that I recently have been getting back into. I always find myself picking up a good book during the summer, reading it while I sit on the beach, and then never picking it up again once school starts. Currently, I am reading The Brilliant Life of Eudora Honeysett by Annie Lyons. This novel truly resonates with how I have been feeling in life recently, as it follows a young girl reminding an elderly woman the importance and beauty of living. So far, the book has captivated me, and I would recommend it to anyone who has been feeling stuck.

Lastly, I have been using Canva to express myself through making wall art and posters for my room. If you’re familiar with the matchbox art trend, which has been all over TikTok, they are extremely fun to make! You customize each matchbox with pictures or words that represent you, things you like, or significant places. I’ve made one for myself and even for my friends and roommates. Making something as simple as a poster for your bedroom can help you become more in touch with yourself and what you like! Plus, decorating your space with things that make you happy is extremely important.

Rediscovering hobbies I love has helped me mentally, physically, and emotionally. I find myself feeling more clear-headed, happy, and proud of the person I am. Finding new passions can be nerve-wracking at first, but believe me when I say the benefits will always outweigh any anxiety about finding yourself.