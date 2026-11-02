This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everything is intentional and has its own special purpose in life. The bad breakup you thought you’d never get over actually made you focus on yourself, and it helped you start putting yourself first. That failing grade you received made you lock in and work hard for that A plus that was waiting around the corner. The night you didn’t go out and started getting major FOMO from ended up preventing you from getting a really bad sickness. Each mix up or set back can actually change your life and put you exactly where you are meant to be. Missing out on these moments or having something not go your way isn’t necessarily a bad thing. The things you’d expect to be negative actually can turn out to be quite beneficial in the long run.

I actually learned in my communications class how not all negative emotions are inherently bad ones, and I feel this can heavily relate to the topic of intention. Maybe you’re having doubts on the way things went. No matter how things ended, whether it be a friendship or relationship, that moment in your life was meant to happen. People will come and go in your life, but each person comes in at the right time, and sometimes they’re meant to leave at the right time too.

There is this theory that once a person has fulfilled their purpose in your life, you will never see them again. Your paths might not cross for the longest time, but if you see them again randomly in the grocery story, it’s a sign they aren’t done in your story.

Maybe you’re upset about something not going the exact way you planned it. Well, let me hold your hand when I say this, but things aren’t going to be perfect. No matter how hard people try to achieve the perfect image or plan, it might not always work out the way you intended. But that is perfectly normal. You should embrace the unknown because you never know where it could lead you to.

Maybe you’re just unsure about the way your life is going currently and you are stuck in this bottomless pit of insecurities and uncertainty. The universe has its way of bringing you exactly what you need at the right time. So even if you feel you’re stuck or you’ve lost your way, trust me when I say you’re actually on the right path to your own successful future. Now it might not feel like it, but I can assure you, you are exactly where you are supposed to be.

When you were worried about something like this 5 years ago, didn’t it end up working out in the end? The next time you’re stuck in a pickle and have something to stress about, just take a deep breath, close your eyes, and remember that you’re on the right path. You might not know where the tracks are going to lead you, but you will eventually reach the right destination. It just might take a few unexpected turns and stops on the way.