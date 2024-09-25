The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve ever made a Pinterest board based on your personal aspirations, but never fulfilled the desires you vowed to, you’re not alone, friend. Romanticizing these ambitions is easy, but following through is the real challenge.

I have put myself in this situation one too many times. This past summer was an opportunity for me to turn these Pinterest boards into reality. Last semester, I suffered a lack of love and passion for the hobbies and habits I was once so fond of. Reading, early morning runs, and serene sunset walks escaped my daily routine, but I was determined to reclaim them. However, I quickly realized that this would take some discipline and accountability.

Sitting on my bookshelf in my room was a mountain of paperbacks I kept telling myself I would get to. Did I get to them? Sadly, no. I genuinely wanted to dive into the pile of books, but there was a mental roadblock that wouldn’t allow me to. So, I decided to start small. I started with 20 minutes of reading per night. At first, this routine felt like a chore, which was incredibly frustrating. I couldn’t understand why something I used to look forward to was now a daily burden. As time progressed, I noticed myself coasting right back into my old routine. Flipping through the pages of these highly anticipated novels once again brought joy, comfort, and warmth into my life.

Incorporating my evening walks back into my day-to-day routine was a much easier shift than I had originally thought it to be. Sometimes, this is the case. Romanticizing it might just be as simple as doing it. Once I laced up my sneakers, put on a podcast, and stepped out the door, I wondered how this simple pleasure had gotten away from me in the first place. Never again, I promised.

Getting back to my early morning runs, however, was no easy feat. Unfortunately, this wasn’t as simple as lacing up my shoes and running out the door. As much as I did not want to be awake and outside before sunrise, I kept reminding myself how great I would feel afterward. And I truly did. The endorphins were unreal. It was the prospect of these promising rewards that kept me from hitting the snooze button every morning. Once again, I questioned how I ever let this habit slip away.

As tempting as it may be to live vicariously through your Pinterest boards and imagination, don’t allow yourself to get in your way of going after something you truly desire. I am a firm believer that these occasional blips are an inevitable part of the human experience, but they don’t have to be permanent. Get out of your head and on your feet! You’d be surprised how enriching it can be.