Daily Rituals That I Love

I think something just about everyone can relate to is having their own daily rituals they do that never fail to make their day better. Regardless of how big or small they may be, they’re important to you and that’s really all that matters. Lately, life has been a little hard, and during times like now, reflecting on things I love always helps remind me I have so much to be happy about. Here are some of my favorite rituals that I wouldn’t feel like me without:

My Five Step Makeup Routine .

Look good, feel good is the realest mantra I have ever heard and I think it’s something people shouldn’t be persecuted for. Making sure I have enough time in the morning to put on some brow gel and a cute lip combo just so I can look in the mirror and tell myself I am the most beautiful woman in the world is actually extremely important and does determine if I have a good day or not. I don’t care! I love being a girl and doing my makeup, it’s so healing, it’s so beautiful. I love picking a playlist in the morning and letting my brain go on mute while I get my face and mind ready to brave, and I really do mean brave…life is scary out here, the day. Doing my makeup in the morning is more than just putting on lip gloss to me, even if that is a very vital step of my makeup routine. It’s finding peace! I’m always trying to pour into myself, allow myself to show up for me in ways that others cannot. Self love is the best love and for me that looks like Glossier’s blush in the shade dusk and a Nyx cold brew lip liner.

Nighttime Skincare .

I am extremely religious about my skincare before bed. I love doing it and on the very rare nights where I fall asleep before I do, my body will wake me up in the middle of the night to go do it. It is genuinely that serious to me. I’ve been chronically dry since birth, #strongeczemawarrior, and I’ve been tweaking my skincare routine since middle school. I know what my skin loves and I know what she needs. SOME GOOD QUALITY TLC. Going to bed looking like a glazed donut makes me happy and helps me fall asleep on a better note, even on days when God decides to test me.

Voice Memo Check-in .

I love the idea of having a journal and I love women who do journal — I’m unfortunately not one of them. Instead, I tell my voice memos everything. Had a super awkward interaction? Yeah, I’m asking my voice memos why I’m the only person in the world who knows how to have a normal conversation. Saw someone who did me unbelievably wrong? I’m rehashing the entire situation in my voice memos and probably getting myself heated all over again. Alone and I just feel like talking about literally anything… Ima say hello to my voice memos real quick. I don’t know if it has something to do with me just loving my own voice, but talking to my voice memos always centers me. Any problem I have, the solution can be found after a debrief. And I know…I know my voice memo doesn’t actually talk back…but I swear she gets me like no one else.

Crying .

LOL. No but I’m kinda new to crying. Something I’ve realized since entering my twenties is that it actually takes a lot of strength to be honest about things that hurt you. I used to believe just completely ignoring my feelings towards a situation was the best way to handle a problem, but as I grow, I’m realizing all that’s done is hurt me in the long run. People treat you however they please because they think their actions don’t touch you. This year is the first time in my life I’ve ever stood up for myself, and it’s because God has shown me there’s nothing wrong with being a crybaby. Crying doesn’t cancel out how strong of a woman I am, and I really don’t care who thinks otherwise. “What can go wrong will go wrong” -Szalations. I’m a water sign…like it’s literally universally bound that I feel every single thing ever.

Counting my blessings.

I’m super big on gratitude, it really helps me pick myself up on even the worst days possible. There’s a lot of light to be found in being able to even do my skincare routine before bed or that I can put on a cute lip combo everyday. Finding blessings in what you consider to be the mundane is something unbelievably beautiful and magical. I hope reading some of my favorite rituals helped you connect with your own!