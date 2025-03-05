The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The song, “Run All Night” by the Goo Goo Dolls, inspires people to follow their dreams. In college, I am constantly thinking about how I can follow my dreams. I do research on companies and fields that I am considering working in, in the future. Furthermore, like the singer who is breaking away from a different place, I am also breaking away from a different place than where my college is, because I live many hours away from my college.

As I work towards my dream of helping people through research and writing, I contemplate on how I would help people. In detail, I was thinking about helping people was using my writing skills to help people in foster care, people who are being bullied, people with disabilities, and other groups of people who are oppressed through grant, blog, and content writing. As I find ways to use my writing talents to help people in need, like the person in the song, I am trying to “break my cage.” I spend a lot of my life going through many challenging life events that made me feel like I am in a cage that I could not break the walls of. My anger and sadness became my protection because it hardened over me and became like steal, so nobody could ever hurt me again. I do not want anyone to feel like I have felt and at times continue to feel, so I hope to positively change people’s lives.

The person in the song wants to burn bright and I also aspire to burn bright because I hope to find inner peace so I can be successful in my writing career to use my writing skills to help a lot of people. When I first came to college, I believed it would be best to help people thorough teaching. Later in college, I realized that I want to help people through writing because managing a classroom made me feel overwhelmed.

As you go through college, you should think about organizations, companies, and strategies to pursue the job you wish to have. Also, as you go through life, like what happened to me in college, you might decide to switch your career to a different career path. As you go through changes in life, always remember to stay true to yourself so you can be happy with the career you pursue. Moreover, always remember to be honest with yourself if your job makes you happy, so you can enjoy being at work.