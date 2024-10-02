Confidence From Root to Tip: How Your Hair Can Change Your Life

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter.

Hair is one of the most seen parts of your body. Therefore, it plays a big role in how those around us perceive us. Your hair is a simple thing, yet it can make or break your day. Whether you are a curly head or have straight hair like me, my hair determines if I will have a good day. A “bad hair day” is just more than your hair not cooperating. It can be a form of self-expression and confidence. So, when your hair isn’t “hairing,” it can just about be the worst part of your day. On the other hand, your hair can radiate your good energy and bring the entire outfit together. On a good hair day, you’re more likely to feel confident and bold. Your hair can quite literally change your life!

weather

I mostly have straight hair, but occasionally, the front pieces curl. Weather plays a big role in how I style it and how I feel throughout the day. If the forecast is supposed to be muggy and rainy, I already know I will end up putting it up. However, if it’s sunny or a crisp fall afternoon, I know I will feel confident and let it down. Growing up, I hated having my hair down. It was always up in a tight ponytail as my mom did every morning. It never once came down, I even slept with it up! So, when I have the confidence to let it down on a nice day finally, I’m overjoyed and let it flow. Doing my hair according to the weather can change my mood throughout the day.

your hair vs. your outfit

A fall afternoon with your friends? My hair will for sure be down. On a night out getting dinner? My hair will definitely be slicked back. Women adopt different styles depending on their outfits to pull the entire thing together. To me, finishing up my hair to match my outfit and the vibes is just the most important thing. When should I wash in advance? Am I going to want to wash my hair after it has gel? Typically, I try to plan my hair wash days according to the plans I have coming up. When getting ready, I always do my hair last so I can complete the look I’m going for.

Hair health

My hair changes from day to day. When I first wash it, I usually have 1-2 days where I can leave it down and flowing. But, when it is greasy, I have no choice but to put it up. Your hair can not only be a reflection of self-expression, but it can reflect how well you take care of it. I am always in awe of other girls when I see their hair is silky and shiny. It inspires me to make a new hair care routine and pay more attention to what products I put in. A shiny and silky look can leave you feeling bold and fresh. I know when my hair is on the dirtier side and needs to be washed, I feel disgusting.



Even though your hair is such a simple concept, it can reflect you and your personality. A good haircut can leave you with a massive smile on your face, or leave you with one choice: a hat for the rest of the month. Your hair can simply change your life and your confidence. Find what looks, colors, and styles work for you to best show off your features!