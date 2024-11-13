The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Relieving stress while coping with the stressors of college could be helped by creative outlets. Art therapy is an amazing creative way to let go of the emotions weighing down on you.

When you produce artistic creations, your mind becomes calm. This calmness allows your mind to transition into a relaxed state of mind where you are self-aware. Being self-aware allows you to think critically in your classes and to be mindful of how every action you take impacts your mental health and your ability to concentrate in your classes. Also, being mindful is essential to understanding if the major you are in is the right one for you, and if you should consider changing your major, adding a minor, getting a certificate, or double majoring.

In college, you experience a wide range of emotions. Expressing those emotions through art will guide you to understanding them so they don’t overwhelm you as much. An amazing example is if you are feeling anxious, you can draw yourself as a bird flying through the sky in a thunderstorm.

One super fun way to distress using art is to use clay to make form shapes with your hands, as you press into the clay.

Another way to express yourself through art is to have an art journal where you draw or paint your many emotions that you are feeling and keep them in linear order.

I hope you find peace and joy through art during the busy college season. Your art will be beautiful, and it never needs to be perfect, because every art piece is beautiful.