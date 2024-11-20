This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Waterloo chapter.

In today’s media, everyone is begging for more “complex” female characters — ones that break the mold, have feelings, and aren’t afraid to show their flaws. But when those characters actually get on screen, things get a little… awkward. Why are there so many TikTok clips discussing the importance of imperfect female characters, when the internet couldn’t even handle Chappell Roan? We’ve got people saying they want real women, messy and bold women, but when a real woman sets boundaries with fans — something that’s all about protecting her own peace — she gets slammed for it.

So why does this happen? We are only okay with women being complicated, as long as they are still digestible to the general public. It’s like there’s an invisible structure and set of rules of how women should behave, women can only be complex within reason.

I just recently watched Gravity Falls for the first time. I had watched a few episodes sporadically throughout my childhood, but this was the first time I was actually able to follow the plot to the end. And the inspiration for this article came from Mabel Pines, or, more specifically, the surprising amount of hate I saw from the fandom.

Mabel is unapologetically herself in a way that women are discouraged from being. She’s quirky, bold, and doesn’t shy away from being over-the-top. She allows herself to be young and silly. But what makes her so interesting is Mabel’s refusal to conform to societal expectations of “coolness” or maturity, even if this often leads to her being misunderstood and hated. Mabel has endless self-confidence and her self-worth isn’t rooted in how others perceive her. She doesn’t need to mold herself to be digestible for everyone, she doesn’t change herself for her friends, family, or her summer romances. Mabel challenges the idea that women have to be restrained or put together to be respected. Her ability to stay true to herself in the face of judgment is a powerful message of self-acceptance, especially for young girls. She is complex, but she is also thirteen, and the internet can barely accept that a teenager acts like a teenager in life-threatening situations.

Strangely, the other character this topic reminds me of is Katniss Everdeen from The Hunger Games, which is a crazy switch from Mabel — I’m aware — but I think it’s important to examine all sides of this issue.

Katniss is the opposite of what many people expect from a female lead. She isn’t accommodating, warm, or nurturing. She isn’t traditionally feminine, she isn’t gentle or smooth or charming. She’s awkward and cold, and really out of touch with her own emotions. Katniss is a survivor, driven by love and trauma, and doesn’t fit neatly into the “heroine” role. She shows us that strength doesn’t always look like warmth or grace — sometimes it looks like survival and emotional resilience. Her character challenges the idea that women must be nurturing, gentle, or traditionally “feminine” to be strong. Katniss challenges the idea that female survivors or female warriors constantly need to be pretty and put together all the time just so we can enjoy looking at them. She is a young traumatized teenager, why can’t we let her hair be messy?

What connects Katniss and Mabel is their struggle to be understood as complex individuals, not just undesirable female characters. A lot of the things we like about male characters show up in female characters as well, but we see the “female” label first, not the “really good character” part.

This reflects a broader issue with how female characters are viewed in the media. Women, in general, are expected to be more simple, more likeable, and more demure than their male counterparts. A complex female character — whether tough like Katniss or joyful like Mabel — is often “too much” for audiences, even with them being on the complete opposite ends of the spectrum. Women aren’t usually allowed to be more than one thing at a time. We don’t know how to handle multifaceted female characters, so Katniss and Mabel get unfairly judged for their complexity.

In reality, it’s that complexity that makes them relatable. Both characters make mistakes and struggle with their own flaws and personal challenges. We fail to appreciate that strength, vulnerability, playfulness and toughness can all coexist in one person, and that person can be female.