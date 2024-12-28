Want a Resolution That Lasts Longer Than January?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Waterloo chapter.

The new year always feels like the perfect time for anyone looking to make a change. I am no stranger to setting ambitious goals at the beginning of the year; from acing my studies to meal prepping or finally getting a full eight hours of sleep. But as the semester picks up, even the most motivated students can find their resolutions slipping away. Before you know it, all the planners you bought to finally get your life together are collecting dust. When January optimism fades into February deadlines and midterms, it can feel impossible to keep up with what you promised yourself. So, how can you keep your resolutions alive and thriving well into the year? Try these tips!

Start Small and Be Realistic

It’s easy to get swept up in the excitement of the new year and set massive, unattainable goals, like, “I’ll never procrastinate again” or “I’ll never get DoorDash this term.” These goals can quickly lead to burnout, especially if it’s a habit you are trying to break. Setting large, unrealistic goals will set you back quickly. Instead, break your resolutions into smaller, more manageable steps. For instance:

If your goal is to improve your grades, start by committing to 30 minutes of study time to each class you had that day. Review content immediately after to ensure you understand everything you were taught.

If your goal is to spend less money, try taking your card off of your phone! This will make you think about the purchase every time you pull out your wallet.

These small wins add up over time and make it easier to build habits that last.

Add them to your Existing Routine

University life is already packed with classes, extracurriculars, and social events. Sometimes it can feel hard to fit in a whole new activity, like going to the gym. To make your resolutions stick, integrate them into your current routines. Work with your class/work schedule, instead of against it. For example:

Pair studying with an existing habit, like reviewing flashcards during your morning coffee.

Add a gym session right after your last lecture of the day.

Meal prep every Sunday evening.

By linking resolutions to routines you’re already doing, they’ll feel less like a chore and more like a regular part of your day. Plus, it will be easier to integrate into your daily life, as they aren’t uprooting your body’s natural rhythm.

Make Resolutions Social

Tap into the power of your friends and family to keep yourself accountable. Sometimes having a buddy to build these habits makes your resolution feel less like a chore. Turn your goals into group activities:

Want to save money? Organize potluck dinners with friends instead of eating out.

Trying to stay active? Start a friendly competition, like who can walk the most steps each week. Even just planning a time to go to the gym together!

Study on a video call and keep each other accountable. Take breaks together too!

University is a social experience, so using that energy to fuel your goals can make them easier and more enjoyable to stick to. This can benefit your entire friend group, even if you didn’t have the same goal to begin with!

Focus on Progress, Not Perfection

You’re going to slip up, and that’s okay.

Missing one workout or having a lazy study day doesn’t mean you’ve failed. The key is to focus on consistency rather than perfection. Keep track of your progress, and celebrate small victories to stay motivated. You want to avoid burnout at all costs, because that’s when your goals start to feel hopeless. Focus on small victories you have accomplished and give yourself a bit of grace as you build up your resolution throughout the year.

A good way to measure progress is through journaling or using apps like Notion. These tools allow you to log achievements and visually see how far you’ve come. Everyone needs that reminder sometimes!

Reassess and Adjust as Needed

Resolutions aren’t set in stone, and it doesn’t have to feel frightening if they no longer fit with you. As the year progresses, your priorities and circumstances might change, and new things may take priority. Take time to reassess your goals at the end of each month:

Are they still meaningful to you?

Do you need to adjust them to better fit your schedule?

Do I still feel good achieving these goals?

It’s okay to pivot or scale back if needed. The point is to keep moving forward in a way that works for you, and that betters you as a person. Know yourself and be able to admit when something doesn’t work.

Keeping New Year’s resolutions past January doesn’t require superhuman willpower or immense amounts of suffering throughout the year. It’s about creating sustainable habits, and being flexible with them. Trying to find joy in the process so it won’t feel like a chore. As a university student, you’ve already got the drive and adaptability to handle any problem that comes your way. With these tips, you can make any year the most productive and fulfilling yet. And remember that you don’t have to wait for the next New Year to set a goal for yourself. Growth can be a year-round process, and every day is an opportunity to start fresh.