My Top 10 Movies About Women I’ll Never Shut Up About

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Waterloo chapter.

Happy International Women’s Day! This is the perfect occasion to treat yourself — sit down with a hot drink, a cute snack, and indulge in a movie marathon. After midterm season, I think we all need a night like this. And what better way to spend it than with films that celebrate the women in our lives! From deep, emotionally charged dramas, to iconic horror comedies, I’ve compiled a list of ten films I highly recommend. They’re funny, they’re intellectual, they’re feminist, and they’re full of important lessons I think everyone should learn.

If you’re looking for good entertainment, and some think-pieces, spend the day with some of my favourite on-screen women, straight from my heart to yours!

1. Pieces of a Woman (2020)

Beginning this list, Pieces of a Woman is a film that absolutely wrecked me. Starring Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf, this movie follows a woman’s journey through grief after a heartbreaking home birth gone wrong. It’s a film about loss, healing, and the ways society treats women’s pain. I thought Kirby’s performance was so haunting and broken; a raw and vulnerable look at womanhood. This film broke my heart, glued the pieces back together, but still left me with cracks and damages that would never be truly fixed. I highly recommend it.

Where to Watch: Netflix

2. Lisa Frankenstein (2024)

If you’re a fan of quirky, feminist horror, Lisa Frankenstein will be your new obsession. After I watched it, I immediately stepped out of the theatre and decided this was my favourite movie ever made. Directed by Zelda Williams, the movie follows a high school girl who reanimates the body of a popular boy to create the perfect boyfriend. This film blends Frankenstein-inspired gothic horror (inspired by our favourite icon Mary Shelley) with a modern twist and a heavily relatable theme. It is rebellious, empowering and incredibly silly at times. Genuinely one of my favourites that I will never stop talking about.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

3. The Women (1939)

I am not usually the biggest comedy fan, but this one was recommended to me by a friend. It is so witty and fun, I couldn’t resist adding it. This movie focuses on a group of women navigating their lives, love affairs, and friendships while commenting on the roles women play in society and the solidarity between each of us. It is hilarious, but also pushes a great message, making it great for people who enjoy humour and believe in the importance of women’s voices. It also has an all-female cast, which is iconic.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4. The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson (2017)

While this is technically a documentary, I had to include it. I’ve watched it so many times it felt like a crime to not recommend it in this article. This film is about Marsha P. Johnson, a Black transgender activist and one of the most important figures in the LGBTQ+ rights movement. This film explores Marsha’s legacy, her mysterious death, and the people still grieving her absence. It offers a profound exploration of trans activism, social justice, and proof that the fight for equality is still not over. If you’re interested in intersectional feminism and the history of the trans rights movement, this documentary is essential.

Where to Watch: Netflix

5. Feminists: What Were They Thinking? (2018)

Another documentary, I know, but this one was also too incredible not to include in this list. This movie is a “behind-the-scenes” look at the feminist movement through the lens of iconic photographs from the 1970s. It combines interviews with pioneering feminists (like Jane Fonda) and reflections on the evolution of gender politics. I highly recommend this documentary if you love a good museum, or if you’re really interested in how art reflects social issues.

Where to Watch: Netflix

6. The Worst Person in the World (2021)

I almost didn’t watch this one, I have to say. Usually, this genre of movie isn’t for me and it took me a bit of time to be interested once I did start watching. However, I’m glad I finished it. This is a Norwegian film with a heart-wrenching exploration of modern womanhood. The story follows Julie, a woman trying to figure out her career, relationships, and personal life in an ever-changing world. It is incredibly relatable as a university student in my early twenties, as Julie and I aren’t exactly that different. We both agonize over ambition, self-doubt, and the societal pressures we have to face as women. Julie is messy, flawed, but very real.

Where to Watch: Hulu

7. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

This film is one of the most visually stunning I have ever seen. It is a slow-burn sapphic romance about the intense relationship between a painter and her subject, set in 18th-century France. It explores themes of love, desire, and the way women navigate the confines of society, especially in this time period. Though there are still relatable themes for the current day. If you’re a fan of introspective films that deal with the intricacies of feminine relationships, this is a must-see. The haunting cinematography and the emotions behind every word the characters speak will change your life, honestly.

Where to Watch: Hulu

8. Pearl (2022)

I love a good horror movie, even better when it’s a female lead. Set in the early 1900s, the film follows Pearl (Mia Goth—love her) as she dreams of a life beyond her rural farm and oppressive family. This is a twisted, feminist horror film that explores the darker side of ambition and the lengths some will go to in pursuit of their dreams. Pearl is equal parts disturbing and painfully truthful. The monologues in this movie are hard-hitters, and it frightened me the first time I watched when I realized how much I related to Pearl’s struggles.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

9. The Love Witch (2016)

Who doesn’t love a hot, morally grey female lead in cute clothes? I sure do. The Love Witch is a witchy horror-comedy that combines a retro aesthetic with modern feminist themes. The film follows Elaine, a beautiful woman obsessed with finding true love—at any (slightly evil) cost. It’s a fun commentary on obsession, power dynamics, and reclaiming your own destiny. If you’re into witchcraft, 1960s fashion, and dark humor, I couldn’t recommend this one more.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

10. When Marnie Was There (2014)

While it is the only animated film on this list, I felt like it needed to be here. This movie is my comfort film, I put this on when I’m scared or anxious or upset at the world, and it does the trick every time. I think my mind associates it with comfort now, almost like a habit. It transports me to a beautifully haunting world, exploring friendship, loss, and the search for identity. It follows a lonely girl named Anna who becomes captivated by Marnie, a mysterious girl she meets while staying with her relatives in a seaside town. It’s slow, dreamlike and touches on themes of mental health, isolation, and the complexity of female relationships. And if I thought they were dating when I first watched, that’s my own business.

Where to Watch: Netflix, Max

Conclusion

So there you go—ten must-see films for anyone looking to celebrate women in all their glory! Whether you’re in the mood for something deep and emotional or just want an escape from your day-to-day, these movies will definitely hit the spot. Happy International Women’s Day, and enjoy the marathon!